Elden Ring Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing Boss Guide

In this Elden Ring Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Sir Gideon Ofnir including his location and how to defeat him. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Where to find Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing in Elden Ring

Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing, is a strong sorcerer who employs sophisticated sorceries and incantations. He is a Great Enemy-class boss.

Gideon Ofnir is a late-game NPC who spends his time in his office at the Roundtable Hold, studying books. Until you slay Maliketh, the Black Blade, and burn the Erdtree on fire, the NPC gives information on the Shardbearers, after which he transfers to the Erdtree Sanctuary in Leyndell. He has come to confront you in order to prevent you from fixing the Elden Ring.

After Leyndell, Capital of Ash, falls to ruin, Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing Boss, can be discovered there. After you’ve finished Crumbling Farum Azula, you’ll be able to do this. He can be found at the Erdtree Sanctuary.

How to Defeat Sir Giden Ofnir Boss in Elden Ring

Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing Boss has the lowest health of any boss in the game, although he can heal once and deal Magic and Holy damage to his foes.

To make this fight with Sir Gideon Ofnir simpler for you, you can call a spirit or your pals via summoning. Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing Boss is weak against Frenzy, Hemorrhage and Heavy Physical attacks.

Sir Gideon’s moveset, which includes skills borrowed from all of the game’s key bosses, lives up to his All-Knowing name. Renalla’s many spells, Mohg’s blood magic, Malenia’s Scarlet Aeonia, Rykard’s Rancor, etc. The majority of these spells cause a lot of damage, so keep an eye out for Renalla’s soul spears in particular.

Sir Gideon Ofnir is pretty easy to take down, but his spell spam can catch you off guard. You need to look out for especially the Glintstone sorceries like the swords that appear around his head. He also has access to the spell Scarlet Aeonia.

Sir Gideon Ofnir also has Bloodboon, Black Ritual Flame and Comet Azur that will drain out most of your HP. You have to be extremely careful with these attacks.

If you have fought Malenia, this attack should give you some nightmares, however, it is nowhere near as powerful as hers. You do need to watch out though because if you get too close to it, it will inflict Scarlet Rot, kind of quickly.

Gideon can flask once so just kind of pretend like he has one and a half health bars and then it won’t be as demoralizing but if you’re able to get him into a corner or get him backing up against a wall, you can just bully him.

He can’t do anything. He has a very low poise, and you can interrupt him out of more or less every single spell that he tries to cast. If you actually knock him down while he’s using Scarlet Aeonia and floating upwards, you will completely derail him, and you can just go in on him.

So, once you bully him into the corner of the walled-off area, the fight is practically over. You do need to look out though because if he is able to successfully summon one of Rykard’s Skulls that will follow a trail and then a couple of seconds after, it starts trailing.

There will be explosions along that trail, so that is something you have to watch out for. What he will often do is while it’s exploding, he will cast more spells and use them through the explosion, catching you off guard.

So, if you can get close to him and bully him into a corner, you can just own the fight and he can’t really do anything. So, that’s the general strategy. However, if he starts going to other places just try to back off, dodge the spells and punish him when the opening presents itself.

Sir Gideon Ofnir drops 180,000 Runes, All-Knowing Helm, All-Knowing Armor, All-Knowing Gauntlets, All-Knowing Greaves and the Scepter of the All-Knowing.