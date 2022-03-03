The Winged Scythe is a lethal weapon of choice which can be obtained in Elden Ring. The following guide will explain where to find and how to get your hands on the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring

The Winged Scythe is a ruthless reaper in Elden Ring which can help pierce through enemies while slicing them into ribbons. The weapon balances dexterity, strength, and faith.

When it comes to holy damage, the Winged Scythe will have the upper hand. In terms of physical damage though, most other weapons outperform it.

Always remember that the Winged Scythe can be upgraded to perform better with just Smithing Stones.

In Elden Ring, the Winged Scythe can be found within Tombsward Ruins. Simply head to the location and follow the steps below to get the Winged Scythe.

Make your way to the center of the ruins. There you’ll find a staircase leading downwards. Although they appear to be daunting there is nothing to worry about. Take the stairs and reach down.

You’ll find yourself in a pitch-black hallway. If you look around, you’ll notice a small room at the far end of the hall. This is the room you’ve been looking for. Enter the room.

You’ll find a chest inside the room. Open it up! Inside the chest lies the devastating Winged Scythe.

Winged Scythe Skills

The weapon has a skill called Angel’s Wings by default and does not need to be unlocked. Due to its unique skill, the Winged Scythe, unfortunately, cannot be imbued with Ashes of War.

The Angel’s Wings skill allows players to jump and infuse light into the armament’s wing blade before unleashing a slicing attack on the enemy. The white wings also hinder recovery attempts with a flask of tears.