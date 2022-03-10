Elden Ring Bloody Wolf Armor Location Guide

Have you been eyeing the enchanting Bloody Wolf Armor but can’t seem to get your hands on it? Well, we’ve got your back on this one. This Elden Ring guide covers the location of the Bloody Wolf Armor and any prerequisites you need to complete to acquire it.

Elden Ring Bloody Wolf Armor Location

Raging Wolf Armor, also known as the Bloody Wolf Armor among the Elden Ring community, is one of the most iconic sets that was teased before the game’s release. Below we will explain how to get your hands on the Blood Wolf armor.

First, you need to head to the Volcano Manor near Mt. Gelmir. Once you’re there, head inside to talk to Lady Tanith. However, before you can do that, you need to join the Recusants of Volcano Manor.

Converse with her, and upon doing so, she’ll provide you a key that’ll help you unlock doors present in the hall on her left.

Head towards the door at the left side of the hallway and unlock it to enter a big dining hall with few NPCs. You’ll also spot some items and resources on the table as well.

How to Get the Raging Wolf Armor?

Approach the table and grab the Letter from Volcano Manor and Recusant Finger.

Then open your inventory and interact with the letter. Upon interacting, you’ll come to the knowledge that you need to kill and invade one of the NPC.

Conduct the first assassination and head to Lady Tanith to receive your reward. Then, head back inside and grab another letter from the table. It’ll ask you to conduct your second assassination, so do that again and head to the dining hall to interact with Recusant Bernahl.

Upon conversing, he’ll first let you know that he’s going to hunt with you and then provide you with the location of two NPCs you need to invade.

You’ll have to head to the Leyndell, Royal Capital. It is near the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace.

Travel there, and once you’re there, you’ll spot a red sign on the floor that’ll ask you to join Recusant Bernahl to fight off the two NPCs; Vargram the Raging Wolf and Errant Sorcerer Wilhelm.

Pull out your best moves and spells to kill the NPCs, and once they are dead, you’ll be put back into your world. And shortly after that, the Elden Ring Raging Wolf armor set will be presented to you as a reward!