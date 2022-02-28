Dragon Heart is one of the rarest items you’ll find in Elden Ring, and you’ll have to truly prove yourself before you can have it. This guide will explain where to get Dagon Hearts in Elden Ring, and what they are used for.

Where to Get Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s map is vast and a complete mystery box when it comes to rare items. And if the game wasn’t challenging enough, finding some of the rare items is even more challenging. One of these items is the Dragon Heart.

Dragon Heart is not something that you can pick up while wandering off on an exploration spree. In fact, Dragon Heart is the last thing you can expect to find lying around on the ground somewhere in Elden Ring.

So, where exactly do you find Dragon Hearts? If there’s an item called Dragon Heart, then there have to be Dragons somewhere as well, and that’s exactly where you find Dragon Hearts.

You’re required to fight and defeat a dragon to obtain a Dragon Heart.

Each Dragon that you fight and kill, you’ll be rewarded with a single Dragon Heart along with some other rewards. Fighting a dragon has to be one of the most challenging tasks in the game.

Elden Ring Dragon Locations

Below is a list of all the dragons that you can fight and defeat to get a Dragon Heart.

Flying Dragon Agheel

Beginning with the easiest, you’ll find the Flying Dragon Agheel towards the very beginning of the game near Agheel Lake.

It’s the easiest dragon to fight amongst the remaining dragons on the list, but it’s still a dragon, and engaging it in a battle while you’re below level 25 would be a death trap.

You’ll also need a +1 or +2 weapon along with some gear to help you deal with the fire. Smithing Stones will also be a great help during the battle.

Once you’re fully prepared, you can head into the battle. While fighting the dragon, know that it loves to spin its tail around, and if you get hit by it, you can suffer great damage. Also, look out for its fire attacks while it’s in the air.

The dragon will be airborne most of the time, but it does like stomping down its claws on you every once in a while.

If you’re in the battle alone, taking on the dragon while riding a horse is better. This will help you dodge the attacks and move away from its line of fire.

However, this is not possible if you’re playing with friends. So in this scenario, you’ll have to look around for some cover where you can escape from the dragon’s attacks.

Defeating the dragon would reward you with a Dragon Heart and 5000 Runes.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Moving it up a notch, you need to fight this dragon if you’re at least level 45. You’ll be needing a +3 or +4 weapon for this fight.

While you require fire-resistant gear for Agheel, you’ll need magic-resistant gear for this dragon. You won’t be troubled with any fire attacks while fighting Smarag, but you need to look for a homing magic missile.

Fire isn’t the strongest point for this dragon, but it has highly damaging magic attacks. Unfortunately, it is also accompanied by some Teardrop Scarabs that you’ll have to take down as you fight Smarag.

Lastly, if you have Godrick’s Great Rune, it’ll improve your standing in the battle. The rest of the tips are the same as those for Agheel.

This dragon could be found roaming around the Lake of Liurnia.

Dragon Magma Wayrm Makar

This dragon is also found at Lake of Liurnia. Defeating this dragon would reward you with a Dragon Heart, Magma Wayrm Scale-Sword, and 18,000 Runes.

How to Get Dragon Powers in Elden Ring

You’ll come across this dragon at Farum Great-Bridge. Once you defeat it, you’ll be rewarded with a Dragon Heart and 80,000 Runes.

You have to put some serious blood and sweat into the game for getting a few Dragon Hearts, but what are they used for?

Dragon Hearts can be cashed in for a few spells, and they can only be bought using Dragon Hearts.

The Altar of Dragon Communion Location

These spells are bought at the Altar of Dragon Communion. Now that you know how to get Dragon Hearts, you need to make it to the Altar of Dragon Communion to make some good use out of them.

Head towards the Circle of Grace (you can also fast travel to this point) and continue your journey until you reach the beach. Beach is located to the west of Circle of Grace.

Along the beach, you’ll come across some more enemies. They’re blocking your way to the Coastal Cave. Defeat them and make your way inside the cave.

You can use a torch or a lantern to light up your way as you head through the cave. You’ll eventually come across two bosses that you need to fight.

Defeat them and choose to continue making your way through the cave. Finally, the cave will lead you to a small island. The altar is placed on top of the hill.

You’ll be able to learn the following spells at the Altar of Dragon Communion: