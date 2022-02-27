If you’re trying to find Deathroot in Elden Ring and are in need of a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly Where to Find Deathroot in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Deathroot in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, there’s a very rare key item called the “Deathroot.” This key item can be given to Gurranq, the Beast Clergymen, in exchange for various incantations and Ashes of War.

Obtaining Deathroot is much trickier than obtaining some of the other key items. So to help you out, we’ve listed down multiple locations where you can find Deathroot in Elden Ring.

Deathroot Location #1 – Deathtouched Catacombs

The Deathtouched Catacombs is a small dungeon located in the Limgrave region. The exact location of this dungeon is shown in the map image below.

To obtain a Deathroot from this dungeon, you’ll need to defeat the Black Knife Assassin.

Head over to this location and go through the door at the base of the cliff to enter the Deathtouched Catacombs. Go down the stairs, turn left and go down to the area below.

You’ll see another staircase in the corner to your right. Go down this staircase, avoiding the enemies in your way, and run to the other side of the room.

Pull the lever in this room and then return to the way you came from. This will unlock the previously closed door in the first room you entered.

Go through this door, and you’ll encounter the Black Knife Assassin. Defeat this boss and loot the chest to obtain a Deathroot.

Deathroot Location #2 – Summonwater Village

The next Deathroot can be obtained from the Summonwater Village, located in the northeast part of Limgrave.

To get the Deathroot from Summonwater Village, you’ll need to defeat a boss named the “Tibia Mariner Field Boss.” The exact location of this boss is shown in the map image below.

Deathroot Location #3 – Wyndham Ruins

The third Deathroot can be obtained from the Wyndham Ruins, located on Mt. Gelmir.

Like the previous Deathroot, you’ll need to defeat the Tibia Mariner to obtain this Deathroot. The exact location of the Tibia Mariner in Wyndham Ruins is shown in the map image below.

Deathroot Location #4 – Liurnia of the Lakes

The next Deathroot can be obtained from the Liurnia of the Lakes, a huge region located on the north-western side of Limgrave.

You’ll also need to defeat a Tibia Mariner at this location to get your Deathroot. The exact location of the Tibia Mariner in Liurnia of the Lakes is shown in the map image below.

Deathroot Location #5 – Gelmir Hero’s Grave

The final Deathroot can be obtained from a dungeon named “Gelmir Hero’s Grave,” located at the north-western corner of the map.

Go inside this dungeon and immediately go down the staircase to your left. This will take you to an area with a long path that takes you downward, that has lava on either side. There will be several enemies and traps on the staircase to make things even more fun.

Carefully go down this path until you reach its end, where it becomes completely submerged in the lava.

Unfortunately, you’ll have no choice but to roll down this lava. Keep rolling down and use a regeneration potion when you’re at critical HP to keep yourself alive.

Once you’ve reached the wall at the end where the path turns to the left, roll into the crevice that’s in the wall to your right.

Now, drop all the way down from there and go through the door. Then, go down the staircase and select the “Traverse the mist” option when it pops up.

This will take you into a large room where you’ll encounter a boss named the “Red Wolf of the Champion.”

But luckily for you, you don’t need to fight the boss at all if you want the Deathroot. Instead, simply run past the boss and loot the chest to obtain the Deathroot. You can then escape from this room.