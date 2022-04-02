Elden Ring Lion Guardian Boss Guide

Elden Ring features a lot of mini bosses in the open world setting and these encounters are often troublesome as these bosses also have regular enemies around them. This guide will help you find and defeat the Lion Guardian mini boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Lion Guardian in Elden Ring

Lion Guardian is a mini boss in Elden Ring. The first instance where you face this creature is in Stormveil Castle. You can find the boss just at the entrance of Divine Tower of Limgrave.

You can find four more Lion Guardians in Caelid. One of these is in the southeastern region of Caelid, whilst two can be found in Redmane Castle, near the entrance. The last Lion Guardian is found in Fort Gael.

Every time you face them, they do not trigger a proper boss fight, meaning that their health does not appear at the bottom of the screen like all other bosses in the game.

How to Defeat Lion Guardian in Elden Ring

Lion Guardian is one of the fastest bosses in the game. He is extremely agile and finding an opening to attack him can be a huge challenge in itself. He will continuously jump around and use the curved sword in his mouth and will follow up these attacks with slashes from his claws.

Almost all of his attacks will knock you back, no matter how much poise you have. And after almost all of his attacks, Lion Guardian jumps back to maintain distance from you.

Lion Guardian also has a leap attack which is always followed by two strikes from his paws. Dodging these strikes does often leave an opening to attack him.

Start the battle by sneaking up on Lion Guardian. Get in a few attacks before you even have to deal with his jumps and dashes around the area. Keep on closing the spaces as Lion Guardian’s jumps will miss if you are close to him and you can take advantage of his misplaced jumps.

Use the barriers in the arena. Lion Guardian is very aggressive and finding a break during the fight is a rare instance. Most of the time, where you find Lion Guardian, there is always some form of cover around you. Use these to create a distance between yourself and the mini boss to either heal, or to use your ranged attacks.

Don’t summon spirit. Though spirits are a valuable asset in many fights, Lion Guardian is too aggressive and fast for them. Summons will not be of any help and rarely land a single hit on the boss, so don’t summon them thinking they will ease up the boss for you. The only possible summons you may use are the Tankiest summons in your inventory, just as a distraction for the boss.

Use ranged Ashes of War. Ashes of War like Frost Stomp are very useful as they cover a wider area and due to his ridiculous mobility, Lion Guardian is bound to step into the attack area and get damaged. Meaning, AoE attacks are perfect skills to fight Lion Guardian.

Since the first and possibly the most difficult Lion Guardian you face is the one you find in Stormveil, since you have to fight lots of enemies to get to him, you are low on resources and are under levelled to face him.

You can cheese him be getting him to follow you to the entrance of the castle and put him between you and the ballista shooting enemies here. These enemies will hit Lion Guardian and they tend to deal a lot of damage.

Just keep in mind to clear out the melee enemies beforehand so you don’t end up getting cornered by 100 angry dudes with spears.