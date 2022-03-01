Many Ashes of War can be picked up and used to make your attacks deadlier in Elden Ring. In this guide, we’ll explain how to use Ash of War Storm Stomp in Elden Ring and how to unlock it as well.

How to Unlock Ash of War Storm Stomp in Elden Ring

Using Ash of War is one of the many ways to upgrade your weapon and make it more capable. Ashes of War are enchantments that you can add to your weapon, and it then allows you to play around with the weapon stats and also assign it new skills.

Storm Stomp is one of the Ashes of War available in Elden Ring. While most other Ashes of War are unlocked after defeating certain bosses, Storm Stomp could be picked up from Gatefront Ruins.

You can find this region on the map easily, and before you get all excited about finding your favorite Ash of War, you should know that a handful of antagonists protects the area.

It’s easier taking down the enemies from behind, and the mission is best carried out while in stealth mode.

You need to look for a staircase leading you down into a cellar when you’re at the site. A gate will block the door to the cellar, but the gate can easily be opened up since it isn’t locked.

When you’re inside the room, you’ll find a chest in front of you. The chest contains Storm Stomp along with some other rewards.

How to Use Storm Stomp in Elden Ring

Each Ash of War needs to bind with a weapon before you can use it. This can be done at any Site of Grace.

Once at the site, select Storm Stomp Ash of War and bind it to the weapon of your choice. The Ash of War: Storm Stomp can now be put to use.

Below are the controls for using Storm Stomp:

PlayStation: press and hold L2

Xbox: Press and hold LT

PC: shift + mouse button

You’re left-hand needs to be free, and it shouldn’t be equipping anything for the Ash of War to work.