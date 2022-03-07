Elden Ring Carian Study Hall Location and Puzzle Solution

In Elden Ring, when you try to access the Divine Tower of Liurnia, your way forward will be blocked by the Carian Study Hall. This guide discusses the Carian Study Hall location and puzzle solution so that you can go through it and reach the divine tower without any issues.

Elden Ring Carian Study Hall Location

You can find the Carian Study Hall by going east from the Academy of Raya Lucaria. The exact location of the Study Hall can be seen on the map below as well.

Just make your way through the mountains and will get close to the location, and once you are inside it, you will also find a Site of Grace that will make returning to this location a lot faster.

Once you are in the hall, you will notice a free space on the altar. This is the place for the item that is required to invert the Carian Study Hall and solve the puzzle.

The item you will need to put there to invert the Carian Study Hall is the Carian Inverted Statue. Now you might be thinking about how you will get that Statue, but don’t worry, we got you covered on this as well.

How to Get the Carian Inverted Statue

You can get this item as part of the main questline in the Elden Ring. When you start Ranni’s questline and explore Nokron, you will get to the Fingerslayer Blade at the end of the area.

This is the item that Ranni requires to move on with her own questline, and you will give her that. Then, after that, she will make some arrangements with you, and as a part of these arrangements, she will give you the Carian Inverted Statue.

Elden Ring Carian Study Hall Puzzle Solution

Once you have that Carian Inverted Statue, you have to place it on the empty space on the altar to flip the building and solve the Carian Study Hall puzzle. But when you reach the inverted study hall again, you will encounter a Boss here.

The Preceptor Miriam will appear once you reach the Carian Hall, and it is a quite annoying boss since she will be teleporting frequently. She will be summoning some spirit soldiers to help her in the battle, and that will make the battle frustrating for you.

So what we will recommend you here is first deal with the Glinstone Staff on the right side and get to the lift behind the bookcase for reaching the next level.

Here you will again battle with Miriam, and once you defeat her, you can get back to the Main Hall. Find the Pedestal with the missing piece on it and place the Carian Inverted Statue on it.

Doing this will let you reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia. You have to fight some bosses here to reach the top of the tower, where you can find an important key linked to “The Cursemark of Death” ending.