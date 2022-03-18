Elden Ring Mimic Tear Spirit Ash Location Guide

To help you find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash in Elden Ring.

How does the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash Work in Elden Ring?

In Elden Ring, Spirit Ashes are companions that you can spawn during battles to help you out. Out of all of the Spirit Ashes in the game, the Mimic Tear is arguably the best Spirit Ash in Elden Ring.

The Mimic Tear gives players the ability to summon a complete replica of themselves during battle. This twin of yours will have the same armor, weapons, stats, and spells as you, making it an extremely useful companion during battle.

Another great thing about the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is that instead of using Focus Points to be summoned, it uses up part of your character’s HP instead.

This may seem worrying at first, but the tradeoff is more than worth it as the Spirit Ash can use its own flasks and healing items (unlike other Spirit Ashes), making it very durable.

Elden Ring Mimic Tear Spirit Ash Location

To find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash, you’ll need to travel to Nokron, Eternal City. This journey will be quite easy if you have the Night’s Sacred Ground Site of Grace unlocked.

But if you don’t have that Site of Grace unlocked, get ready to do a fair bit of traveling.

Nokron, Eternal City becomes available after defeating the Starscourge Radahn Boss during Ranni’s quest.

Once Nokron is unlocked, go into this area. Exit the building you spawn in using the main gate and then head to the staircase in the building to the right.

Go down the staircase and then turn right. Run forward until you reach the mist wall. Behind this wall is the Mimic Tear boss. As the name suggests, this enemy will be a replica of yourself, like the one you spawn using the Mimic Tear.

Luckily, there’s a very easy way to cheese this boss. You need to take off all of your armor before you go through the wall. This will make it, so the boss spawns without armor.

After the boss has spawned, put your armor back on, and you’ll be able to defeat the boss within a few hits. After defeating the boss, turn left and go to the end of this path. Then, turn left into the woods.

Go to the cliff on the left and then jump down onto the ledge of the building in front of you. Go to the right from this ledge and then drop down into the area to the left.

Run down the ledge of the building to the left and then walk towards the building on the other side. Once there, drop down onto the floor below and then go into the first hallway to your left.

Inside this hallway will be a fog wall, so you’ll need a Stonesword Key to open it. You’ll find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash in the room behind this wall.