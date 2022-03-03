Elden Ring Valiant Gargoyle Boss Guide

The following guide features every little detail there is know about locating and defeating the Valiant Gargoyles in Elden Ring. This is an optional boss fight, but players are still recommended to take up the fight because of the resulting rewards.

Where to Find the Valiant Gargoyles

The gargoyles will be found at the Siofra Aqueduct in Eternal City. If the player moves down the Siofra, they will encounter a waterfall.

Upon moving closer to it, the boss will jump down from the waterfall to attack you with various kinds of strategies.

How to Defeat Valiant Gargoyle Boss in Elden Ring

The player must keep on attacking the gargoyles after the bosses have launched their attacks. This will help to decrease the health of the boss.

Apart from this, it is in the best interest of the player to keep the distance between the bosses as little as possible.

When you come closer to them, you can strike them immediately after their attack. That’s why when the boss attacks you, they move back to keep some distance.

Below we have mentioned all the attacks the Valiant Gargoyles will employ against you and how you can counter each one to defeat the boss.

Flame wall attack

In this attack, the boss fires a flaming wall towards you after a huge roar. He then raises his sword in the air and a white beam is directed towards the player. Then he immediately runs after you to strike with his sword.

The basic thing to dodge this attack is to move right or left of the flaming wall, however, it is in your best interest to move left because the wall tend to slightly turn towards the right side halfway through.

Halberd twist

This attack consists of a weapon switch from the boss where he equips the axe from his back instead of the sword.

He strikes his sword in the water which makes a splash, sending a temporary shock wave and you get an idea that he is proceeding with his axe move.

Following this move, he will instantly fly towards you and strike his axe. You must dodge it by moving to either side and you can attack him when he takes a little pause in between his attacks. This will give you an opportunity to strike a few times.

Poison attack

When you have reduced the health of the first gargoyle’s health to half, then the other one will join him in the attacks.

This time, the attacking strategy will be poisons and one will use the poisons while the other will continue to attack you.

The key point is to just focus on the first one which will give fewer attacks from the bosses.

Defeating the valiant gargoyles is no piece of cake. It takes immense dedication and a bit of luck to do. Thus, the rewards are also satisfying which are 30,000 Runes, Gargoyles greatsword and a Gargoyles Twinblade.