Elden Ring Death Rite Bird Boss Guide

Several optional bosses are not part of the main story in Elden Ring. However, for 100% completion of the overall game, you will need to defeat these bosses. One such group of bosses is the Death Rite Bird. This guide will explain where to find and defeat the Death Rite Bird boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Death Rite Bird Boss in Elden Ring

The Death Rite Bird is an optional field class boss found in multiple locations. Defeating it at various locations will award you with different item drops. In Elden Ring, the Death Rite Bird is found at the following locations.

Caelid: Near Sellia Gateway

Near Sellia Gateway Liurnia of the Lakes: South of Gate Town North site of grace. It can only be found at nighttime.

South of Gate Town North site of grace. It can only be found at nighttime. Central Mountaintops of the Giants: Near snow-capped cliffs northwest of Stargazer Ruins.

Near snow-capped cliffs northwest of Stargazer Ruins. West Mountaintops of the Giants: Present southeast of Apostate Derelict. It can only be found at nighttime.

How to Defeat Death Rite Bird in Elden Ring

The Death Rite Bird has several different attacks up its sleeve. One attack is Overhead Smash, in which it will slam its spear in front. Ensure that you timely dodge sideways to avoid taking damage from this attack.

Low Sweep is another attack in which it sweeps his spear all around the arena. The best way to escape this is to jump out of the Sweep when it is close to you. Death Rite Bird will also use its spear to Stab at you. Again, make sure you move out of the way of the stab to stay safe.

Its Rain of Spears attack is also quite dangerous as it will rain down dozens of spears from above. The landing spots will glow on the ground, so make sure you are not in any of the landing zones of the spears.

Death Rite Bird will fire dozens of burning feathers toward you in the Black Pinion Barrage attack. Make sure you move away from these feathers until they fade away.

The best way to defeat Death Rite bird in Elden Ring is by using Holy Damage, as Death Rite Bird is extremely vulnerable to taking Holy Damage.

Rewards

Each Death Rite Bird you defeat will drop slightly different rewards, but we’ve listed everything below for your convenience.

Caelid

15,000 Runes

Death’s Poker

Liurnia of the Lakes

7,800 Runes

23,400 Runes (NG+1)

Ancient Death Rancor

West Mountaintops of the Giants

220,000 Runes

Explosive Ghostflame

Central Mountaintops of the Giants