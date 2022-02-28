Elden Ring Stonesword Key Locations Guide

If you’re trying to access locations gate behind fog walls around Elden Ring, Stonesword Keys are the items that you absolutely need. These Keys can lead you to valuable treasures and much more. In this guide, we will cover the locations of the Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring as well as the uses of these valuable treasures.

Elden Ring Stonesword Key Locations

Stonesword Keys are a rare type of consumable items which are found throughout Elden Ring. These stone items are shaped like swords and they act as keys for sealed areas. These items are not meant to be used as weapons.

You can only use Stonesword keys to unlock small areas like rooms, dungeons, shortcuts, and even alternate travel paths.

You can also use a Stonesword Key in South-east of Summonwater Village in the cave with Green Turtle Talisman. This allows you to increase your stamina recovery.

Let’s discuss the various locations where these Stonesword Keys can be found.

Character Creation

The very first Stonesword Key is actually obtainable at the character creation screen. You can take a Stonesword Key as a keepsake/gift when creating your character.

This will give you a heads up on the keys available and it won’t feel like your wasting any when using it on an imp.

Roundtable Hold

Once you unlock the Roundtable Hold, you’ll have access to many NPCs and merchants.

A merchant named Finger Reader Enia will sell you 3 Stonesword Keys that will cost you 4000 runes each.

You’ll need to unlock Enia though. This is done by defeating Godrick and taking the Remembrance of Grafted to the Divine Tower.

East Limgrave

You will find Stonesword Key along the road from the Gatefront. You’ll find it on a body.

West Limgrave



Look to the Bridge of Sacrifices. Here, on a ballista, you’ll see a body that has the Stonesword key on it

Siofra River



Move east from the River Bank and look for a spirit step. After Spirit Stepping, use Torrent to jump a nearby gap towards a body. This body holds a key.

East Mountaintops of the Giants



Start moving from the White Ridge Road site of grace and you’ll come across a camp around the fort. You’ll find the key on a body located near the Fire Prelate.

Altus Plateau

From the Grand Lift of Dectus, you’ll find a merchant near a Site of Grace that sells 3 keys for 4000 runes each.

Mt Gelmir

Head to your west from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace and move past the hanging bodies. You will find the key on a bridge with a huge pile of dead bodies.

Now head west from the first campsite of Grace to the camp where Siege Tower is located. Cross the pumpkin head at the far end and climb the rocks.

Move up to the ladder across the Grafted Scion. Now head left to climb another ladder near the Marionette Archers. This is where you’ll find a merchant who will sell you a key for 5000 runes.