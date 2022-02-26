Elden Ring Sorceries Locations Guide

If you’ve started off as an Astrologer in Elden Ring or are a budding sorcerer, you’ll need to know the ins and outs of magic, the locations of new sorceries and teachers. In this guide, we will provide you with all you need to know about Sorcery and locations of sorceries in Elden Ring.

How to Equip and Use Sorcery Spells in Elden Ring

To equip and use a sorcery spell, you have to assign the staff to your left or right hand and visit the Site of Grace. Here you will get the option to memorize the spells. After that, you can simply press the Up on the D-Pad for going through the Memory Slots.

Elden Ring Staff Location

To find a sorcery Staff in Elden Ring, you have to go to a specific location in the Land Between or start off as one of the classes with a staff (Prisoner or Astrologer).

You must travel to the Demi-Human Forest Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula to find a staff early on in the Elden Ring.

Before going there, you should have unlocked the horse Torrent and then go to the southwest of Limgrave. Here you will come across a bridge of sacrifice. Cross that bridge and go south till you reach a spot from where the path is going in two directions.

From there go to the west side and you will find the Demi-Human Forest in the north-west. On the north side of this, you will encounter the Demi-Human Queen. You can defeat her quite easily as it is not a tough battle.

Once you have defeated the Queen, you will receive the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff along with the Crystal Burst sorcery.

Elden Ring Sorcery Teachers Location

Sorceress Sellen

Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring can be found in the Waypoint Ruins on the border between East and West Limgrave. To reach that location you have to go east of the Lake Agheel where you will see some plant creatures roaming.

Here, close to the largest plant, you will find an underground entrance. Go inside and you will encounter a Mad Pumpkin Head boss.

Defeat that boss and activate the Site of Grace to go through and meet the Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring. Here you have to agree to become her student and you will get access to a number of sorceries.

Thops

You can find this Sorcery teacher in the Liurnia of the Lakes, Church of Irith.

Rogier

In the Stormveil Castle next to the altar with a body on it you can find Rogier.

All Sorceries and Locations in Elden Ring

Below we will provide you with all the Sorceries available in the Elden Ring along with the stats, effects, and location.

Ambush Shard

FP: 16

Slot: 1

INT: 23

This will strike the enemies from behind with a projectile. You can find this in the Weeping Peninsula in an underground jail of Witchbane Ruins on top of a corpse.

Carian Slicer

FP: 4

Slot: 1

INT: 14

This will perform the sweeping slash using the magical sword. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 1500 Runes.

Crystal Barrage

FP: 14(2)

Slot: 1

INT: 23

This will fire a volley of glintstone crystal shards in Elden Ring. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 1500 Runes.

Crystal Release

FP: 38

Slot: 1

INT: 41

This Sorcery will clear the area using the rain of violet crystal shards. This Sorcery is dropped in the Academy Crystal cave by Crystalians.

Frozen Armament

FP: 20

Slot: 1

INT: 15

This Sorcery will enchant the right-hand armament with the frost. It is dropped by the Teardrop Scarab in the location on the backside of Caria Manor.

Glintblade Phalanx

FP: 20

Slot: 1

INT: 22

A Defensive arch of Magic Glintblades is formed by this sorcery. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 2500 Runes.

Glintstone Arc

FP: 10

Slot: 1

INT: 13

A horizontally widening magic arc is launched by this sorcery. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 1500 Runes.

Glintstone Pebble

FP: 7

Slot: 1

INT: 10

This sorcery will fire the magic projectiles from glintstone. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 3000 Runes.

Glintstone Stars

FP: 14

Slot: 1

INT: 13

This sorcery will fire the guided magic stars. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 3000 Runes.

Greatblade Phalanx

FP: 43

Slot: 2

INT: 29

A defensive arch of big magic glintblades is formed by this sorcery. This is dropped by the Bols, Carian Knight in the Cuckoo’s Evergaol when you defeat them.

Magic Glintblade

FP: 12

Slot: 1

INT: 14

In this sorcery, a Sigil is created that will form a projectile glintblade after the delay. This is the starting equipment for the Prisoner Class.

Meteorite

FP: 30(10)

Slot: 1

INT: 30

In this small meteors will fall from the sky and it is dropped by the Alabaster lord, after the defeat in the Royal Grave Evergaol.

Rancorcall

FP: 14

Slot: 1

INT: 16

FAI: 14

This sorcery will gather the vengeful spirits and they will take out enemies. This one is dropped by Teardrop Scarab that you are going to find in the underground crypt of the castle in Stormveil Castle.

Rennala’s Full Moon

FP: 55

Slot: 2

INT: 70

This will incarnate and launches the full moon at the enemies. You will get this one after unlocking the Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen’s power. You have to hand over it to the Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Scholar’s Armament

FP: 25

Slot: 1

INT: 12

This will magic damage the right-hand armament. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 3000 Runes.

Scholar’s Shield

FP: 30

Slot: 1

INT: 12

This sorcery will increase the left-hand shield damage negation in the Elden Ring. You can buy this one from the Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint ruins for 2500 Runes.

Starlight

FP: 12

Slot: 1

INT: 15

This sorcery will lighten the surrounding by creating starlight. You can learn this one from the Thops at the Church of Irith

Terra Magicus

FP: 20

Slot: 1

INT: 20

This will increase the magic strength of everybody with the Sigil. You can find this one in the chest after taking the stairs behind the Crystalians and climbing the stairs.