Eleonora’s Poleblade is a twinblade that will be ideal for players investing their runes in dexterity and arcane. The blade is famous for its massive bloodloss build and this guide will be all about how to get Eleonora’s Poleblade in Elden Ring

How to Get Eleonora’s Poleblade in Elden Ring

The primary requirements for Eleonora’s Poleblade are Dexterity and Arcane costing 21 and 19 points respectively. The secondary requirement for the weapon is strength with 12 points of it.

Among all the twinblades in the game, Eleonora’s Poleblade is the only one with the most focus on dexterity and arcane, making it ideal for dexterity-arcane-focusing builds.

The players need to complete Yura’s quest to obtain the weapon. The questline is divided into three parts. There’s no such level requirement for the quest, but a minimum level of 50 is suggested here for the reason that the final boss will give you a tough time if you are under-leveled.

Go to Lake Agheel, and there under the large stone piece in Limgrave, you’ll find the NPC Yura. The questline will start after exhausting the dialogues with him. The players will then have to travel to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins by heading south of the lake where they’ll encounter Yura again and need to exhaust the dialogues.

The rest of the questline follows the steps explained below.

Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus

Head north towards the lake in Limgrave and continue upstream. After reaching the entrance of Murkwater Cave which will be blocked by white fog, you’ll get to know that you are going to be under attack by Bloody Finger Nerijus.

After 30 seconds, Yura will spawn there to assist you against Nerijus. Stay back and let Yura do most of the fighting. Yura will deal substantial damage there and after the Bloody Finger is defeated, head upstream unless you see Yura at an overhang where he’ll be relaxing against a wall on the right. This step comes to an end after exhausting a dialogue with Yura.

Help Yura Defeat the Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin



The players now need to enter the Raya Lucaria that can be accessed using the Glintstone Key. After getting the key, head to the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace. Turn back from the site towards a broken bridge where on the ground is a red summoning sign. After interacting with the sign, you’ll be in the assassin’s world where Yura will be fighting against Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin.

Run towards the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace and help Yura get over the assassin. Defeating the assassin will take you back to the broken bridge where the red summoning sign was. Interact with Yura there and this will be the end of your second step.

Kill Bloody Finger Eleonora

Head to the Altus Plateau and after reaching there, travel north towards the Second Church of Marika. You must stay cautious as there are plenty of enemies potent enough to kill you. After getting yourself to the church, you’ll speak to Yura who is dying on the ground. He at his last breath will give you the Nagakiba Katana and trigger the fight with Eleonora.

The enemy can deal an exclusive amount of damage due to the twinblade’s Bleed effect. After killing Eleonora, you’ll get Eleonora’s Poleblade as a reward.