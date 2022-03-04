One of the NPCs that goes by the name of Kenneth Haight will give you a series of quests to complete, which we will cover in our Elden Ring Kenneth Haight Quest guide.

Where to Find Kenneth Haith in Elden Ring

Kenneth Haight will be standing on top of a broken bridge at the location shown on the map. You will hear him calling for you when you reach within his distance.

Interact with him, and he will ask you to head to Fort Haight and take out the commander that has taken control over the fort.

Elden Ring Kenneth Haight Quest

The quests in Elden Ring have no objectives highlighted for the quest to complete. But you have to remember everything that a certain NPC said when you started the quest to keep your objective in mind.

The Kenneth Haight questline is of the same matter as you are given no exact location of where to find him and is the purpose of his quest.

Below we have outlined the steps you need to take and the locations you have to visit to complete Kenneth Haight’s questline in Elden Ring.

Go to Fort Haight and Take Out Commander Godrick

Fort Haight is located just to the south-east from Kenneth Haight’s location as you can see above. The fort has been taken over by some enemies. They will start shooting arrows at you when you get in their sight. Dodge the arrows and enter the fort.

Get to the top of the fort where you will find some enemies and their commander. Take all of them out and then beat the commander.

When you kill the commander, you will get the Ash of War: Bloody Slash. You will also get 1x Partisan, 1x Gilded Greatshield, and the Godrick Armor Set.

Go Back to Kenneth Haight

Now, head back to the location you came from to talk with Kenneth Haight and let him know that the fort has been recaptured.

He will also ask you to join his service. You can either accept or refuse his offer as you wish.

If you accept his offer, you will have to meet him again at Fort Haight to receive knighthood. But once you reach there, he will apologize to you as he cannot arrange the knighthood ceremony because of the state of the fort.