Elden Ring Borealis the Freezing Fog Boss Guide

Elden Ring has multiple dragon bosses, and each of these has its own powers such as fire, magic, scarlet rot and poison. This guide will help you locate and defeat Borealis the Freezing Fog dragon in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Borealis the Freezing Fog in Elden Ring

Borealis the Freezing Fog is the Ice dragon in Elden Ring. Just from the name, you can take a guess on where you can find this dragon boss. The dragon is found in Mountaintops of the Giants area of the game, making it one of the endgame dragon bosses in the game.

Borealis the Freezing Fog is found in the north-eastern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants. You can see a big lake in the area, and this fog is the area where you can find and fight the boss.

The closest sites of grace are Freezing Lake Grace and First Church of Marika. In the cliff is the Spirit-Caller cave, and you can also use its grace.

As you approach the lake, you will see a storm arrive and fog will limit your vision. In the distance, you will hear the dragon land and scream. Through the fog at the end of the lake, the dragon will appear through the fog and the battle will begin.

How to Defeat Borealis the Freezing Fog Boss in Elden Ring

The first tip we have for Borealis is to try to drag the fight to the center or northern part of the lake. Borealis has summoned fog around his spawn area and your vision is reduced making it harder to spot his attacks and deal with them. The central and northern part of the lake is not covered by fog, so you can battle Borealis more effectively in this area.

By this point in the game, you are a pro at killing dragons. The same strategy is used for Borealis. You stick to its legs and wings and land hits to damage and kill the dragon whilst avoiding the stomps and ice breaths the dragon uses.

Borealis’ breath attacks deal Frostbite damage. The ailment not only drains a huge chunk of your health but also slows you down and reduces your resistances. You take additional damage from his physical as well as breath attacks after you suffer from Frostbite ailment.

Attacking Borealis’ head will deal higher damage as is with all the dragons in the game. However, since Borealis is an Ice dragon, it is obvious that Fire will deal extra damage.

Using any fire incantations as a caster or using Fire Grease on weapons will boost up the damage values. Another simple and clear choice is Bleed, which is a viable strategy against every boss in the game.

Fighting Borealis will require you to be quick. His attacks have long ranges and cover a wide area and using Torrent to outrun them is the only option you have to avoid getting hit. Borealis will also fly around the lake and running to him on foot is a huge pain. I summoned my Mimic and my poor mimic struggled to even get close to the dragon.

Avoiding Borealis’ breath attacks is crucial. As described above, they cause Frostbite and this reduces your resistances making you more vulnerable to every attack the dragon uses.

In the end, the fight with Borealis will test your endurance, and you need to be ready to adapt to Borealis’ attacks and range to effectively deal damage. Fire and Bleed are your best tools against Borealis.