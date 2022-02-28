The Flask of Wondrous Physick is another chuggable flask in Elden Ring. This wondrous flask offers some special effects when you mix and fill it with Crystal Tears. In this guide, we will tell you the complete details on how you can find, get and use the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring.

How to Get Flask Of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

To get the Flask, the first thing you will need to do is talk to Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh. This is the building right in front of the tutorial door in Limgrave, right past the imposing Tree Knight.

From here you have to buy the notes on the Flask of Wondrous Physick for 200 runes.

The notes will tell you some basic info about the Flask of Wondrous Physick. They will reveal that it is in the Third Church of Marika and provide some hints for locating it.

So what you have to do is cross the highway bridge and after that follow the path on the north side just like the notes said.

You have to be really careful while crossing the Mistwood and Bridge since both are protected by the giant bears. They can be really difficult for you to beat in the early stages of the game so it is better to stealth around them.

These are the only two hurdles in your way; when you reach the third Church of Marika itself, you will see that it is completely free of guards.

Simply go inside it and loot the item in the stone bowl to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick has different effects when it is with the Crystal Tears. Below, we’ve noted these effects!

Benefits of Flask of Wondrous Physick

To fully utilize the Flask of Wondrous Physick, you will need Crystal Tears. You can find these Crystals near the Erdtrees throughout the map.

The effect that each Crystal Tear can provide you are given below as well.