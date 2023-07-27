How To Unlock The Engineer Archetype In Remnant 2

The world of Remnant 2 is filled with a plethora of secrets to make the game exciting and challenging for the players. You can find several items hidden in the depths of the game. Among such secrets is a whole Archetype known as the Engineer archetype.

However, you need to spend some time and have some luck on your side to unlock it. You can pretty much unlock it with any archetype, but one particular out of all of them may increase your chances of doing so.

How to unlock Engineer Secret Class in Remnant 2

You need to explore a particular area to unlock this class. There are a bunch of locations you can search on different sites on the map.

For the Engineer archetype in Remnant 2, you must make your way to the world of N’Erud. There, you need to explore The Eon Vault or Timeless Horizon to look for the gear that makes up this class.

Having the Explorer archetype improves your chances of finding secret treasures, making it easy to get the required items. You need to look for purple glow items on the map.

Go to the marked location on the map and move toward the treasure through the foggy area. However, do not stay inside the fog for long, as it drains your health. Move past the fog and slide to the area beyond to get the armor set for the Engineer class.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Keep moving ahead until you find the Alien Device. You need this item to unlock the class, so grab it and visit Wallace in Ward 13.

The NPC will convert the item into Drzyr Caliper, and the engineer archetype will become available for you in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Engineer archetype stats

With the Engineer class, you can bring the best out of heavy weapons in Remnant 2. The class has several perks and skills that improve your combat potential heavily for certain weapons.

The Metalworker perk improves your skill damage and increases your heavy weapon ammo capacity. Moreover, you will also get a boost in your maximum health by a certain percentage. On the other hand, the Magnetic Field perk is a great defensive tool. It allows a certain percentage of damage reduction to every ally in a specific radius.

As heavy weapons affect mobility, you will counter this due to the Heavy Mobility perk from the engineer archetype. With this perk, you enjoy a heavy boost in your movement speed in Remnant 2. You can also use relics to refill heavy weapons ammo because of the Surplus perk.

The fortify trait increases your armor’s efficiency and makes you strong against incoming attacks. You can also use the deploying skills of this class to spawn different turrets.