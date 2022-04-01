Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs is a carefully hidden location in Elden Ring. The following Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs guide will help you in not only finding the tomb but also defeating the enemies within.

How to Reach Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs in Elden Ring

To begin, climb down the slope from the Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace and keep moving on the right side while hugging the cliffs. Sticking adjacent to the cliff will lead you to a passage that takes you to the double doors for Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs.

Due to a snowstorm, it can be difficult for you to find the door. So, keep on searching around this area and move inside the Catacombs once you find it. Upon moving inside, climb the first stairs that you find to reach a Site of Grace.

Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs Walkthrough

Once you interact with the Site of Grace upstairs, you need to climb the stairs again that are right in front of you. Here you will have to face an Imp and another trap on the other side of the corridor on the second flight. Here, you will notice a discharging Frostbite will be coming at you.

After clearing here, you need to move towards the opening to your right. Now, move forward, and make your way towards the opening at your left.

Once you enter here, move while rolling on the floor because a Fanged Imp can trap you here quite easily. It can also make you lose your balance; thus, one can be vulnerable to Frostbite cloud. Now, chase the trap and hit it to get out of this point.

Moving down from this point where you faced Imp, you will find some locked doors. Players will find stairs to the south of these locked doors. Climbing up the stairs, you will enter a huge room with several Frostbite traps.

You will see a Fanged Imp to your right and a Burial Watchdog jumping down from the upper floor. To your left, a corpse will be carrying Root Resin x4 and a Grave Violet plant will be placed at its back.

Now, you can head to the passage either east or west. To the east, you will find a Grave Glovewort (8) placed in the corridor, and moving ahead, you will enter a room with four Fanged Imps that jump down from the ceiling. You can then lure them and make them move into the previous room to get rid of them. You can also hit them with a Frostbite trap. In this room, one can find Grave Glovewort plant (9).

Moving back outwards to make your way towards the west corridor, you will find a Fanged Imp with a sword trying to lure you into a trap on exiting the room. You will find another Fanged Imp on the higher surface.

Behind this point, you will find a Burial Watchdog inside a room. Inside this room, you will find two corpses each carrying Human Bone Shard x8 and Imp Head (Elder). Players can also find Grave Glovewort (9) and a Grave Violet plant in the room.

In the previous room, you will find a sheltered portion. From here, head towards the corner at the left. Here, you will see a tunnel taking you to Cleanrot Knight.

Clear the Cleanrot Knight to make your way towards the stairs on the left and get Grave Glovewort plant situated on the right side.

On reaching the top of the stairs, you will face a Frostbite trap and a Fanged Imp coming at you from the right side. Strike the trap by finding a safe opportunity and keep moving until you reach the end of this platform. Here, you will find Grave Glovewort plant and a Ghost Glovewort plant to the left at the end of the short corridor. You will also find Cleanrot Knight at this point.

Move backward and jump onto the top of Frostbite trap to get on the top of a higher surface. Here, you will find a boss door lever where a Grave Glovewort (9) and a Golden Rune (12) are on the top of a corpse.

You will arrive at the mist wall by passing through the boss doors situated down the stairs to the north. This is where you will meet the boss Putrid Grave Warden Duelist.

How to Defeat Putrid Grave Warden Duelist in Elden Ring

The boss will hit the chains in the room with two huge hammers. This room has pillars on the sides. This attack usually doesn’t hit you, so take advantage of this to make a counter strike on the boss. Ashes like Lone Wolf will be quite helpful as they provide you with a chance to hit the boss by diverting his attention.

The boss also uses a two-handed axe to attack by swinging the weapon around. You need to dodge once the swing comes at you. Grave Warden can also swing the ball and chain a couple of times before making a final swipe. So, it is necessary that you stay focused and judge when it is going to make a move and dodge it timely.

Moving to the next phase of the fight, the boss uses a charged red flash to attack you. The boss is now more aggressive and destructive, thus dealing huge amounts of damage if the attack hits you successfully. This doesn’t activate every time, but if it does it’s curtains.

This boss uses usual attack patterns which comprise four or five swings in total. Try to avoid these swings by dodging them and moving around instead of using force to block them, as you will run short of stamina if you try to block them. Combining this technique with Lone Wolf Ashes will allow you to easily counter Grave Warden Duelist and dominate the fight.