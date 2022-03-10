When you have a game like Elden Ring, it’s hard not to get distracted from the main storyline. While wandering around, you will find a lot of optional bosses. This guide will look at how to defeat Anastasia, Tarnished Eater boss in Elden Ring. We will also look at her strengths, weaknesses, and other important tips that you should know before taking her on.

Where to find Anastasia in Elden Ring?

Anastasia, Tarnished Eater is easy to locate. She spawns automatically when you approach the Smoldering Church, located at the North-East side of the Smoldering Village.

Anastasia attacks in several ways such as,

Two-Hand Slam : She will slam her blade onto the ground with both of her hands.

: She will slam her blade onto the ground with both of her hands. Wild Slashes : She will wildly swing her blade to do a slash attack exactly 9 times.

: She will wildly swing her blade to do a slash attack exactly 9 times. Jumping Slash : Anastasia jumps in the air and does a slash attack.

: Anastasia jumps in the air and does a slash attack. Combo Slash: Here, she will perform a swipe followed by an overhead slash.

Here, she will perform a swipe followed by an overhead slash. Circular Slash: She goes in for a slash while doing a 360-degree spin.

She goes in for a slash while doing a 360-degree spin. Spinning Slash: She will do a circular slash followed by another immediate circular slash.

How to Defeat Anastasia Tarnished Eater in Elden Ring

Anastasia isn’t a huge boss. Instead, she is an NPC invader and you will receive a message when she enters your world. Similar to other invaders, Anastasia’s moveset relies a lot on fast attacks that can be deadly if not dodged.

There are many ways Anastasia, Tarnished Eater, can be defeated. It depends on what kind of attacks you are doing.

If you are doing ranged attacks such as spells, you should be careful as she can dodge these attacks fairly easily.

It’s best to attack when she is running towards you or in an attack animation. If you launch a lot of ranged attacks exactly when she finishes her Wild Slash, there is a great chance that most of them will hit the target, causing a lot of damage.

If you are doing close-range attacks, there is a way by which you can easily defeat her.

One of her attacks is a Two Hand Slam where she slams the blade onto the ground with both of her hands, leaving her vulnerable to attacks from the top.

Jump in the air and do a slash from the top exactly at the moment when her blade touches the ground.

Keep repeating until she is defeated. Her attacks deal a fair amount of damage, and if you want to heal, you will have to keep some distance which she can close quite quickly. So be careful of that too.

Patience is the key here, as you need to avoid her continuous slash attacks as much as possible. Instead, keep your distance and go in for a slash or two whenever a window opens up.

Just like that, she will be defeated, and you’ll be awarded a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and a Sacred Scorpion Charm.