Elden Ring Morgott, the Omen King Boss Guide

Morgott, the Omen King is one of the demigods in Elden Ring and a mandatory encounter, meaning that players will eventually have to deal with him in order to progress further. The following guide will explain just how players can kill Morgott, the Omen King in Elden Ring.

Where to find Morgott in Elden Ring

Morgott, the Omen King is a demigod and one of the main bosses in Elden Ring. He needs to be defeated if players want to get beyond the capital city.

The reward for defeating him will be the Shardbearer Morgott trophy but be warned, players need to be at least level 80 to engage him.

This demigod is found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. After defeating the First Elden Lord, Godfrey, players should head east towards the balcony. There they will find a branch that will take them to the second level of the room.

Following that, players should head to Queen’s Bedchamber site of grace across the Bridge. This is the closest site of grace near the boss. From there, the players can go south and will find a room where Morgott can be found.

How to Defeat Morgott the Omen King Boss in Elden Ring

If you are level 80 or more, you are good to go against Morgott. That being said, it needs to be said again that Morgott packs a punch and can prove to be a difficult fight in the game. His encounter can be split between two phases.

Morgott boss fight – Phase 1

Call Melina before the fight starts. This will be a great help since Melina is surprisingly strong. She’ll take a lot of damage before she finally dies. That is damage that players do not have to worry about. Besides this, players can also summon spirit ashes for the fight.

The fight starts when the boss converts his stick into a long lightning blade. From the start of the fight, try to maintain distance. While the boss is busy with Melina, you must take advantage of the situation and try to stab and slash from behind.

Don’t stay too close for too long and try to deal as much damage as possible before retreating.

Also, when maintaining your distance, make sure to use your Ashes of War abilities. They can prove really effective from range, such as Storm Blade.

All of this will be the first phase of the boss fight and if you’re good, you’ll have brought Morgott’s health down by 50 percent.

Morgott boss fight – Phase 2

The second phase of the fight will start when Morgott suddenly crouches, leaving himself open to attacks.

Be warned though, he is simply readying himself to send out a huge AOE thrust that can wreck you by taking a huge chunk of your health.

This is a special move and will set the battle arena on fire, but which should not be concerning as it barely causes any damage. Yet, you need to maintain distance to avoid the AOE thrust.

By this time, your assistant Melina is likely to die, and you should have called an Ash of War as your backup.

It is now your choice to call any Ash of War, but Lone Wolf Ashes is recommended in this situation.

Now, the pattern is the same as in the first phase of the fight. Dodge and get behind the boss to stab and slash. Take him down to unlock the Shardbearer Morgott trophy.