The huge open world of Elden Ring has many side activities that players can engage in to get a break from the daunting task of becoming an Elden Lord. One such activity is getting into the mysterious tower, Oridys’s Rise and in this guide will help you unlock Oridys’s Rise in Elden Ring and all its secrets.

Where to Find Oridys’s Rise

Oridys’ Rise is a tower, much like Testu’s Rise, players can find when taking the path to the south when in Limgrave.

It is to the southwest of the entrance of Weeping Peninsula. To get to it, you need to get on your horse and Spirit Jump up to the top of the cliff.

The tower is blocked off with no way in to be seen. There is a barrier keeping you from using the entrance.

Oridys’s Rise Wise Beast Locations

Next to the entrance, you can spot a small tomb, giving you a hint as to how can you remove the barrier keeping you out. The tomb reads: “Seek Three Wise Beasts”.

There are three glowing turtles that you need to kill to unlock the tower. Following are the locations of the three “wise beasts”.

The first turtle is next to the entrance. Look to the left of the tower’s main entrance and you will see the turtle trying to hide in a bush.

The second turtle is in the pond near the tower. Head to right of the tower and you will spot a small pond. The turtle is actually hiding inside the pond. You can know where the turtle is by the ripples on the pond surface. Get to the turtle and kill it.

For the last turtle, you need to back track a bit. Follow the main path that as leading up to the tower. The last turtle is found along this path, again simply standing in the bushes.

How to Unlock Oridys’s Rise in Elden Ring

With the three wise beasts gone, the tower is now unlocked and the barrier has disappeared. You can simply climb to the top of the tower to find a chest waiting for you. The treasure contains a Memory Stone.

Memory Stone is an important item, as it allows you to equip an extra spell at Site of Grace.

Using the memory stone basically provides you with an extra slot for spells. This item is of high importance to those going for a magic build early on in the game.