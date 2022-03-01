In Elden Ring, you are given a new feature to summon NPCs or Spirit Ashes that will aid you in your battles. In addition, you can further upgrade the spirits using Roderika’s Spirit Tuning. This guide will tell you how to unlock Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring.

How to Unlock Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes are summoned with the help of Spirit Calling Bell, which you need to get from Renna found in the Church of Elleh Site of Grace. You need to head there at night and talk to her.

She will tell you to meet with Melina to get a Torrent. Completing the quest will give you Lone Wolf Ashes as your first summoning spirit.

Meet Roderika at Stormhill Shack

Once you have the Spirit Calling Bell, you can now meet with Roderika to unlock Spirit Tuning. She is located at the Stormhill Shack before you enter the Stormveil Castle.

Talk to her to get the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes and a quest. She will tell you to defeat Margit the Fell Omen and Godrick the Grafted bosses. Once you have defeated them, go back to her.

Meet Roderika at Roundtable Hold

Once you go back, you will find out that she’s no longer there, and you will have to meet her at Roundtable Hold.

Keep talking to her until the dialogues are exhausted, and go talk to Smithing Master Hewg. After going back and forth, you will now have to find the Chrysalids’ Memento located in Stormveil Castle.

Get the Chrysalids’ Memento

Enter the Stormveil Castle and head to the second floor of the Audience Hall. From here, make your way to the Library. As you are about to enter the Library, there will be a ledge on your left that leads to a bunch of corpses.

Here you will face Stray Dogs, and you will have to defeat them to get the Chrysalids’ Memento from the pile of corpses.

After acquiring the Chrysalids’ Memento, return to Roderika and keep talking to her to convince her to upgrade Spirit Ashes. This will unlock Spirit Tuning, and you can use it to upgrade your Spirit Ashes.

How to Upgrade Spirit Ash Summons in Elden Ring

For Spirit Tuning, you are required to get Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort. You need to get either one of the two to upgrade Spirit Ashes according to their types.

Regular Ashes such as Warhawk, Lone Wolf, Marionette Soldier require Grave Glovewort, and Special Ashes like Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff and Banished Knight Oleg require Ghost Glovewort.

Both of these are plants where Grave Glovewort has white petals, and Ghost Glovewort has purple petals. These are found in dungeons at nighttime, which are flooded with enemies.

Once you have enough of these herbs, take them to Roderika to upgrade your Spirit Ashes.