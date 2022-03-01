The following Elden Ring endings guide will discuss the requirements players need to unlock the ending for each storyline. Most importantly, the guide will also point out the order in which players should be unlocking their endings.

How to Get All Endings in Elden Ring

There are four different endings in Elden Ring, all of which are part of the main storyline.

Take note that each ending can be unlocked for a different achievement or trophy. For completionists, that means unlocking all endings.

Elden Lord Ending

Elden Lord has two different endings and here are the conditions for unlocking each of them.

Elden Lord: Age of Fracture

Select the option that asks you to follow path of Two Fingers. Once you select this option, the game will end.

Select “Mend the Elden Ring” option once you counter the final boss successfully.

Elden Lord: Age of Duskborn

Select the option that asks you to follow the path of Two Fingers. Once you select this option, the game will end.

Select “Mending Rune of the Death Prince” option once you counter the final boss successfully.

Lord of the Frenzied: Flame Ending

Select the option that asks you to follow path of Two Fingers. Once you select this option, the game will end.

Select “Become the Lord of Frenzy” option once you counter the final boss successfully.

Age of Stars Ending