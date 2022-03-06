Elden Ring Rykard Lord of Blasphemy Boss Guide

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy is another optional boss of Elden Ring that players do not need to defeat to progress the main storyline. He is the real form of the God-Devouring Serpent whose body has been taken over by Rykard. The following guide will provide all the details on Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring to help players locate and defeat him easily if they want.

Where to Find Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring

To find Rykard, enter Volcano Manor’s lobby and turn right along the corridor. By unlocking the first door on the right using the Drawing-Room Key, you can unveil the illusory wall in the back-right corner.

Continue straight until you reach a series of stairs on the left side of the corridor. To discover the Prison Town Church place of grace, head down the steps and follow the way past the enemies.

Open the rear doors of the church, turn right and over the roofs, then go down toward the fog door.

From the fog door, turn left and follow the route down to the lizard monster. Turn right to locate a ladder against the building.

Climb this ladder to the rear of the steeple and enter the open window. Drop down to the south end of the building and proceed downstairs.

You’ll locate the Guest Hall place of grace if you head north and turn right. To the east of that chamber, enter the set of doors, turn right, and down the ladder. To get to the cage area, take the walkway east and up the steps.

Step into the elevator cage next to the fireplace, take the elevator up, and then head up the stairs to locate the Godskin Noble and a lever shortcut.

Defeat this foe and go towards right using elevator. Follow the way around to the left, across the bridge, and down to the trail on the left.

Follow the path up, jump over the lava lake on the rocks, and climb the mound to an open window.

There will be a door on your right, open this door, walk up the stairs into the chamber, and turn right down the corridor.

Enter the chamber through the right entrance, past the whip-wielding Man-Serpent.

Enter the portal by going up the stairs and through the door on the left. Then go south to the boss chamber, where Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy will be found.

How to Defeat Rykard Lord of Blasphemy Boss in Elden Ring

Take note that you can fight Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in multiplayer as well. To bring Rykard down, you’ll need to equip a specific weapon other than the one you’re already carrying.

The good thing is that you’ll find this weapon to your left as you approach the boss arena, and it’s a lot of fun to use this weapon.

Equip the Serpent-Hunter swordspear as soon as possible after picking it up.

You can use the weapon to strike Rykard from distance, without having to go across the lava that surrounds him. As you fight, this generates continual fire damage, making the fight much more difficult.

When you slice, the weapon operates like any other, but it also throws a massive gust attack, which is lethal against Rykard.

While performing these attacks, keep on dodging the attacks of Rykard in the same direction of his sword.

Since Rykard is very large in stature, he is very slow to react. So whenever you see an opening while dodging his attacks, attack him and you will easily be able to inflict some damage.

Repeat this process and you’ll easily succeed in defeating Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring.