Elden Ring Radagon of The Golden Order Boss Guide

In Elden Ring, you will face many bosses as you play through the game’s main story. These bosses will get stronger and tougher to beat as the story progresses. This guide will explain everything about Radagon of the Golden Order and teach you How to defeat him in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat Radagon of The Golden Order in Elden Ring

The final fight of Elden Ring’s main story will take you up against two bosses, which you will face in different phases. One of them is ‘Radagon Of The Golden Order’ while the other boss is ‘The Elden Beast.’

Radagon Of The Golden is a God-level boss. He is a fractured God who uses a hammer as his weapon. He uses the same hammer that crushed the Elden Ring. Radagon is the real identity of Queen Marika and is found in Elden Throne, which is located in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

You will face off against Radagon after defeating Hoarah Loux. Once you defeat Hoarah, there will be a glowing portal that will open up in the wall. Enter it to face off against Radagon.

Ragadon has multiple attacks up his sleeves. He will charge at you in one of his attacks and then swing his axe at you several times. Make sure to move out of the direction of the swing to avoid taking damage.

In another attack, he will smash the floor with his axe, and the nearby area will damage you if you stand there. Make sure to move out of the affected area to avoid taking a hit.

Once he starts losing health, he will use a barrage attack in which he will repeatedly smash the floor multiple times. Make sure to stay mobile and move out of the affected areas, otherwise, you will get caught and take loads of damage.

Once all his health depletes, a cutscene will play, after which The Elden Beast will appear.