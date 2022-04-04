Elden Ring Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Boss Guide

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree is an optional boss in Elden Ring and in this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Loretta including her location and how to defeat her. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Where to Find Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree in Elden Ring

Loretta is a Great Enemy-type boss that has some melee attacks and some long-ranged tricky spells. Back at Caria Manor, you already faced a phantom of Loretta; She’s now here in the flesh.

If you want to access the Elphael, Brace of Haligtree, you have to eliminate Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Loretta, Knight of Haligtree drops 200,000 Runes, Loretta’s Mastery, and Loretta’s War Sickle after being killed. You’ll also be able to gain access to the Grace Site of Haligtree Promenade.

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Boss can be located at the bottom of Miquella’s Haligtree, where she can be fought. The closest Site of Grace is in Haligtree Town, although there is an elevator shortcut nearby that will also transport you back to the Haligtree Town Site of Grace.

To get to this place, you must first find the hidden road to the Haligtree, which is located to the left of the story’s Mountaintops of the Giants. You also have to get your hands on two parts of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Return to the Grand Lift of Rold once you’ve completed the medallion. You’ll be able to change the elevator’s destination, which will now take you to the new location.

Head north after reaching the Hidden Path to the Haligtree until you reach Ordina, Liturgical Town, which appears to be deserted. After entering a type of teleporter, you must solve a problem by triggering four flames on the roofs. After completing the task, you’ll be able to teleport to the location.

How to Defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree in Elden Ring

Loretta resists Hemorrhage, Frostbite, Fire, and Magic, but it lightning proves to be very strong against her.

I would suggest summoning a spirit to fight Loretta as it will make things a lot easier for you. You have probably fought a boss very similar to this back in Caria Manor. This time though you’re fighting the real thing and she’s a good bit stronger.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is that her Pole arm is also a magic casting staff. So, it has two different types of attacks. The magic typically comes from the rear end of the staff, the base and then the physical attacks come from the actual blade, on the top.

You have to be very careful with this boss. Obviously, she is mounted, and you don’t get a horse for this fight, not exactly fair. But the reason you have to be careful is because she can move quite quickly and when she strafes around if you’re close to her, there’s a really good chance that she’s going to fire a Glintstone Orb at you.

So, you got to be very careful with that whenever you see her jump and strafe around, just hold up your shield because a spell may be coming very quickly at you.

You don’t want to stand behind the boss for too long. If you do, you just want to be ready for a donkey kick so just always be aware of that. That can do a lot of damage and also set you up to deal with these Glintstone Blades.

The bow and arrow is really cool and it’s a lot less scary than it seems it’s big and it does deal a decent amount of damage but it’s really nothing to worry about. The arrow itself actually moves quite slow and you can dodge it pretty easily; just roll into it unless you’re at a big distance then you want to roll to the side. This attack is quite rarely used by Loretta.

The boss will imbue her blade with some magic and do some big sweeping strikes. For that, you can just roll to the left if you were on her right side where the blade actually is near her hand. Just roll to the left and then you can roll into her for the second hit all throughout this fight.

Throughout the fight, the boss will summon the Glintstone Blades around her and It’ll constantly happen. The trick with these blades is to dodge them at the correct time.

The blades make a casting sound and additionally a sound indicates that they are now going to travel towards you. However, they still have a little bit of travel time, so you want to be careful about that. You’re not going to want to dodge right away.

However, in phase 2, which the boss will hit at about 50 HP or lower, she will now have two sets of those blades that come out separately. So, you’ll need to dodge twice.

It’s not exactly moving any faster but there’s just more of them and the tricky part is that, sometimes when they’re being released, she can do a whole bunch of other stuff such as take out a four-point bow and arrow and start doing a bunch of other crazy moves and weaving it all together.

The bow and arrow in phase two is mostly the same except it obviously shoots four arrows. So, the major thing to look out for there are the arrows in the middle. The one on the bottom will typically hit the floor and you won’t really have to worry about it too much. The one on top will arc away so it’s really about the two in the middle that you got to look out for.

The same sort of deal applies if you are close enough, you can just roll right through it. Just roll forward if you are at a distance. However, you want to roll to the side or possibly even do a very late roll forward, depending on if all four are coming towards you. But you really don’t ever want to be at a good distance with this boss. You want to be close to Loretta.

You will notice that the sweeping strikes are now improved in phase two. It has an additional hit now but again it’s just a big sweeping strike. So, just pay close attention to her hand and when the hand moves towards you, that’s when you want to roll.