Elden Ring Mohg, Lord Of Blood Boss Guide

In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll be taking a look into the Demi-God boss Mohg, Lord of Blood, the location where you’ll find him, and all the tips and tricks to defeat him. So without further ado, let us begin.

Where to Find Mohg, Lord Of Blood in Elden Ring

Mohg, Lord of Blood, is undoubtedly one of the most strenuous and challenging bosses that exists in the world of Elden Ring.

Mohg, not to be confused with Mohg the Omen, is one of the Shardbearers and is extremely powerful due to his specialization in blood magic. Entering his domain entails encountering several other enemies while also having to deal with him.

He can be a real challenge, mainly because he’s an endgame boss; however, we’ve got some tips and strategies to help you. But, before we do that, let’s discuss where you will find this beast.

Finding this boss can be as long of a process as fighting him. Further, once you enter his domain, you’ll first have to deal with his minions and then navigate your way to him.

Mohg can be located in Mohgwyn Palace in the Mohgqyn Dynaster Mausoleum. However, you cant simply head to the location and enter the palace. Instead, you’ll need to check off some of the requirements from the list.

First, you’ll have to complete the White-Faced Varré’s quest. You’ll have to head to the Rose Church located towards the south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia to meet with Varré. Upon speaking with him, he’ll ask you to complete several tasks.

The first task is to use Festering Bloody Finger and invade three players. Once you’ve accomplished that, you’ll have to find a piece of rag and immerse it into the blood of the Maiden. Now that you’ve done that, go back to Varré and join his order.

Lastly, Varré will take a finger from you and give it back. After that, he’ll gift Pureblood Knight’s Medal that you can then find in your Inventory and use to navigate the Mohgwyn Palace.

Now make your to the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance site of grace and take the stairs going up. Upon arriving, you’ll have to deal with several Putrid Corpses attacks and Gore Pile.

Dodge and jump over and then take stairs towards the left, where you’ll find Blood Spirit guarding an Isolated Merchant.

Then take a right, go straight, and take another flight of stairs towards the right. This will be the exit of the Mausoleum proper and the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint site of grace. Now go straight from here to enter the fight arena.

How to Defeat Mohg, Lord Of Blood Boss in Elden Ring

Now that you’ve finally made your way to the Mohg, Lord Of Blood, it’s time to fight this bad boy! Mohg will be challenging you a fight with two phases. Below we’ve discussed a weakness you can use against him and talk about each phase of the boss fight.

Mohg Lord of Blood Weaknesses

We recommend you first use Mohg’s Shackle to stun the boss to encounter these attacks. This is a temporary solution to stop the train of attacks for a few seconds.

Then, use the time to unleash your best combos and moves to provide maximum damage to the boss.

Phase One

Mohg is here to give you a tough time. He possesses both ranged and melee combo attacks. He’ll do two swings, where the second swing will create deadly lunges.

Furthermore, he does not shy away from deadly AoE explosions that he’ll do by slashing and marking the air when you’re at a range.

On top of that, he will generate blood pools all over the arena, creating deadly flames. And to make matters worse, he will also create Nihil Blood Rings making a red circle around your character.

Mohg’s Nihil Blood Rings is a fatal spell that he’ll cast upon you. If there are two circles around you, there’s no need to worry. However, once you have three, it’s time to brace yourself.

This spell lets the boss give you significant damage while he heals himself. To avoid draining out your HP, use the flasks. However, if you do possess the Purifying Crystal Tear, the spell got nothing on you.

So just before the boss is about to cast the spell, use this, and you’ll have a protective shield keeping you away from any damage. Use this time to aggressively hack and slash the boss and take as much health down as you possibly can.

Phase Two

Once Mohg is done casting the spell, he’ll enter his second phase. In this phase, he’ll display some more attacks.

First, he’ll do melee swipes known as the Bleeding Slash, which will leave marks of blood behind.

Then he’ll make Skewer attack, which is basically him floating in the air and spraying blood, and finally, he’ll throw charges at you.

We mostly recommend using the staircase nearby as your hide to dodge most of his attacks for this phase. You can make use of the environment by fleeing here and there but don’t stay at one location for more than a few seconds, as he’ll most definitely come after you.

Lastly, use fire resistance spells and consumables to make this phase survivable. Give him as much damage as you can to get rid of him while also maintaining your HP.

After defeating Mohg, Lord Of Blood, you’ll be rewarded with the Remembrance of the Blood Lord and Mohg’s Great Rune.