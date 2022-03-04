If you are a completionist, visiting every location in Elden Ring is probably on your radar. One such location you might want to check out is the Rose Church and in this guide, we will explain where to find the Rose Church in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Rose Church in Elden Ring

There is actually little reason to visit the Rose Church. There is nothing to be found over there except that players will need to visit the Rose Church in order to complete the game.

The only questline attached to the location will give players the ability to invade other players. Hence, players not interested in that multiplayer feature can choose to ignore the Rose Church until the required point in the storyline.

The Rose Church is just off the main road. For exact directions, players will need to find most of the map pieces for Liurina which opens up after defeating Godrick.

Find enough map pieces and players will come to know that they have to go south from Raya Lucaria Academy and north of Stormveil Castle to reach the border of Limgrave.

The exact location is marked on the map below.

Once players pass through the lake to reach the island, the Rose Church is right in front of them. The church can easily be identified from the distance thanks to the red flowers in the area.

Varre will be already there, sitting outside of the church. Speak with him to begin the quest and unlock the ability to invade other players in the game.

You can also go inside the Rose Church to find the Nomadic Warriors Cookbook, Festering Bloody Finger and Bloodrose.

Bloodrose can be used in the crafting process of various items to buff damage. Be careful while entering the church, as there is an enemy lying in wait.