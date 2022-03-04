Latenna is one of the many NPCs you can talk to and complete quests for in Elden Ring. She will ask you to search for something for her, located in Slumbering Wolf Shack. This guide will explain where to find the Slumbering Wolf Shack in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Slumbering Wolf Shack in Elden Ring

As explained, in order to obtain the Albinauric Spirit Ash from Latenna, you will need to do a couple of different quests.

First, you will have to obtain the first part of the Medallion from Albus, who is located in the Village of Albinaurics.

Once you have your hands on the first half of the Medallion, your next step will be to go and talk to Latenna, who is located at Slumbering Wolf’s Shack.

The Slumbering Wolf’s Shack is located on a cliff in the Liurnia region near the Stormveil Castle. To reach the Slumbering Wolf’s shack, you will have to find and cross the Lakeside Crystal cave.

For your ease, we also have an image showing the map location of the Lakeside Crystal cave.

How to Complete Latenna’s Quest

Once you have reached the location, go and talk to Latenna and choose the ‘Hear her request’ option.

She will then give you hints regarding the location of the other half of the medallion before disappearing, giving you the Albinauric Spirit Ash.

You can find Latenna again at Liurnia of the Lakes. However, in order to reach her, you will have to navigate through Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon and defeat the Bloodhound Knight boss as well.