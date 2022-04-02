Optional bosses are a nice way to test your skills and gain additional loot in Elden Ring. In this guide, we will be discussing everything there is to know about How to Defeat Decaying Ekzykes in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Decaying Ekzykes in Elden Ring

Decaying Ekzykes can be found while traveling south along the Caelid Highway just north of Dragon Communion Cathedral. It’s hard to miss if you are just following the main road.

Elden Ring Decaying Ekzykes Moveset

Decaying Ekzykes can be tricky to defeat if you are in going blind. However, if you learn and pay attention to the attack patterns, they are not that hard to identify, and once you do, the rest comes easy.

To correctly formulate a strategy to defeat this dragon, first understand the attack types.

Stomp

Decaying Ekzykes likes to stomp on the ground, crushing anything beneath its feet, so it’s best to stay clear of that area.

Tail Swipe

One attack includes tail swipes that inflict heavy damage should you get hit. It is best to flee or dodge as soon as you see its tail drawing back slightly.

Charge

The huge dragon will occasionally charge into its enemies and ram them head-on, although the mobility is fairly limited and can easily be dodged.

Flying Fire

Of course, it is a dragon, and like most dragons, it can fly and spew fire but with a twist. Instead of fire, it spews out scarlet rot, which in most cases can kill you within moments if you get caught.

Ground Fire

Apart from flying fire, the boss can spew circular clouds of scarlet rot while staying on the ground.

Rot Wind

Decaying Ekzykes can stomp on the ground creating a cloud of scarlet rot.

How to Defeat Decaying Ekzykes In Elden Ring

There can be several strategies to defeat this optional boss, but the following strategy works well for low-level players. You will need a two-handed weapon with at least a +5 upgrade for this strategy.

It’s best to take on this beast while riding torrent as you will be moving around quite a lot. Run straight from under his head towards its hind legs and attack two or three times until you run out of stamina and run away as far as possible.

Before you run toward the monster, make sure that it is not about to launch the flying fire attack or any attacks involving scarlet rot; if it is, it’s best to just run as far away as possible from the area of effect. Rinse and repeat, and the victory shall be yours.

You can also use ranged spells, but it can be quite tricky to aim while running, and using spells to take down the boss can be time-consuming and tiring.

You will receive the following rewards for defeating the Decaying Ekzykes

Dragon Heart

Ekzykes’s Decay

You can take Dragon Hearts to the Church of Dragon Communion to gain dragon-based incantations.