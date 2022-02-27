Where to Find Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

Having a hard time finding all of the Golden Seeds in Elden Ring? The following guide will make that search easier while sharing a few tips and tricks to acquire them faster.

What are Golden Seeds?

Golden Seeds are collectible items that are littered across the world of Elden Ring. Finding all of them is important because they help upgrade your Sacred Flask, which is a consumable item to enhance your health pool and focus point for spells.

Spotting Golden Seeds is very easy as they sit underneath a yellow, golden tree. As soon as you acquire one, take it to the Site of Grace to upgrade the Sacred Flask.

Open the menu and choose Flask, and then simply press on the Add Charge to Flask. Doing so will increase the uses for the Sacred Flask. The more you upgrade, the more Golden Seeds will be needed to level up further.

Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

Besides the initial Golden Seed, which is your starting Keepsake, here are all other 23 Golden Seeds locations.

Golden Seed Locations in Limgrave

There are about five Golden Seeds that you’ll be obtaining from this location.

You’ll only find the first Golden Seed here. From the Castle Morne Rampart site of grace, head south to search for a broken wall leading to Castle Morne. Avoid enemies throwing projectiles towards you and climb up to the collapsed building. Here, you’ll spot the Golden Seed.

The second Golden Seed can be found near the Stormgate. Once you pass these gates and fight off the enemies, you’ll go towards the nearest hill. Along the path on your right, you’ll find a Golden Seed.

The third Golden Seed is located at the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. For this seed, you’ll have to fight the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss, and once he’s gone, it’ll be dropped at the bottom of the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. Use Whetstone Keys to access through.

To acquire the fourth seed, you’ll have to help Roderika and unlock her as a merchant in Roundtable Hold. Once that’s done, head back to the Stormhill Shack, and you’ll find that Roderika has left a Golden Seed for you.

On the East side of the Limgrave, you’ll find only one Golden seed. This fifth Golden Seed can be found in Fort Haight. Just outside the courtyard entrance, where you will fight the Pumpkin Head, will be the Golden Seed.

Golden Seed in Stormveil Castle

From the Secluded Cell, take your first right to go downstairs. Get rid of the enemies and walk towards the open courtyard. Here, you’ll find the Golden Seed.

Golden Seed Locations in Caelid

You’ll find about three seeds from this location.

This Golden Seed is located towards the South of the Caelid Map. Use the map to head towards the Caelid Highway South and continue going towards the East. Keep going until you reach a junction and then go South. Here, you’ll find the Golden Seed alongside the road.

The second Golden Seed can be obtained from the southeast of the Bestial Sanctum. Take the road going towards the Limgrave, and you’ll find one along the route.

The third Golden Seed can be obtained after exiting the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Leave the tunnel and go up to the castle roof. Here you’ll find a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed Locations in Liurnia of the Lakes

You’ll find about five Golden Seeds from here.

To the west of the Academy Gate Town along the outskirts, you’ll find several damaged and collapsed buildings. Among these buildings, you’ll find the first Golden Seed.

Fast travel to the Main Academy Gate and then make your way to the northeast along the wrecked path. As the track ends, you’ll find the second Golden Seed.

This third seed can be obtained from the west of the Grand Lift of Dectus. Go down to the river towards the Ravine, and you’ll find golden seeds as the end of the river approaches.

After defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon, head to the courtyard with several crab-type creatures. From here, take a left and go underneath the bridge. Here you’ll find some enemies, and next to them will be the fourth Golden Seed.

The last Golden Seed of this location is near the Caria Manor. Right after the Manor Upper Level, there’s an outside area where this seed can be found.

Golden Seed Locations in Atlus Plateau

You’ll find a total of eight Golden Seeds from here.

Take a left from Erdtree-Gazing Hill, and you’ll find the first Golden Seed. The second seed is located towards the north of the Altus Highway Junction. The third and fourth seeds are located next to the Outer Wall Phantom Tree.

At the same time, the fifth and sixth seeds of this region are located just from the street above where you found your third and fourth seeds—what a great deal.

The seventh seed can be found towards the north of the Seethewater River across the dried river.

Finally, the last seed of this region can be found near Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. After your boss fight, jump down the arena to the next drop and obtain the Golden Seed.

Golden Seed in Leyndell, Royal Capital

Home to one Golden Seed, it can be found at the south of the West Capital Rampart. You’ll find the seed where the three Envoys are alongside a huge enemy.