Elden Ring Margit The Fell Omen Boss Guide

In Elden Ring, Margit The Fell Omen is the boss who will obstruct your path to Stormveil Castle. In this guide, we’ll show you how to defeat Margit The Fell Omen Boss in Elden Ring for good.

How to Defeat Margit the Fell Omen Boss in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you’ll encounter Margit the Fell Omen when making your way to Stormveil Castle. He’ll technically be the first real boss you encounter in the game.

Margit the Fell Omen is a difficult boss to beat because he is swift, strikes hard, and has an extensive arsenal of close and long-range attacks, but the good news is that we have you covered.

Margit the Fell Omen is not a boss to be taken lightly, because doing so will result in a humiliating defeat. You’ll be needing lots of practice and a perfect strategy to take him down.

We recommend taking on Margit if your weapon has a +3/+4 weapon level and your general character level is between 23 and 25.

If you do not meet the criteria, we recommend leveling up first before attempting to fight Margit the Fell Omen. Doing so, the odds are you’ll emerge victoriously.

The Margit Boss Fight is divided into two phases. Below we have discussed in detail how to top both phases of the fight and emerge victoriously.

Make sure to summon Sorcerer before entering the fight. His golden summoning sign can be found on the right-side floor of the Fall Gate.

Margit Boss Fight Phase #1

The first stage is actually quite straightforward. Margit has a substantial weak spot. The spot in question is on its back, on the left side. You can use its tail as a reference to determine the spot.

You’ll want to stay on his tail’s left side because that entire section of his body is extremely vulnerable. Margit will even try to defend the spot when you attack.

He will not allow you to attack its weak spot right away, so you must be patient and wait for an opening to attack. In the first phase, Margit will rely on a leaping attack – Hammer Jump.

Wait for the right moment to dodge. When Margit is about to land move across him and attack his weak spot. You can easily land three blows on him.

When you’ve struck Margit three times, duck because he’ll come at you with a swinging attack – Tail swipe. Move away and maintain a safe distance after successfully dodging.

When you’re at a safe distance, he’ll attack you with two glowing daggers.

If you keep your guard up, you can easily dodge them. This will be useful when you move away from Margit to drink from your flash to regain your stamina.

Margit, on the other hand, will also employ combo attacks. These attacks will be unpredictable because Margit is free to deploy any combination he wants.

Your best bet against these attacks is to dodge them and wait for his leaping attack Hammer Jump to provide you with an opening to attack.

Spirit Ash

You can keep Margit occupied with Spirit Ash. It won’t do much damage to Margit, but it’ll give you enough time to attack him. However, if you have Margit’s Shackle, you can save Spirit Ash for the fight’s second phase.

Margit’s Shackle

Margit’s Shackle can be purchased from a vendor inside Murkwater Cave for 5000 Runes.

In the boss encounter, use the Shackle to stun Margit. It will ground him and leave him open for a flurry of attacks.

You’ll need to keep up your offensive to pierce Margit’s armor and deliver a stunning critical strike. This will trigger the second phase of the boss fight.

Margit Boss Fight Phase #2

The second phase of the boss fight, like the first, does not require any rocket science. All you need to do now is keep up the good work and employ similar tactics to thrive.

The only difference is that Margit will be armed with a golden hammer and a golden sword.

He’ll use the golden hammer to deal massive damage via ground swipes and additional jump attacks, while the golden sword will add a whole new set of attacks to his moveset.

Also, keep an eye out for Margit’s devastating four-hit combo attack. As for the rest, stick to the basics and be extra cautious with your counterattacks.

Take on the fight slow, there is no need to rush. If you have trouble predicting Margit’s attacks and movement, fight from a safe distance and you’ll eventually learn his attack patterns.