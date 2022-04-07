Elden Ring Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast Boss Guide

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is one of the optional bosses, not to be mistaken with Fallingstar Beast, in Elden ring. He can be found in Mt. Gelmir but only if you’re interested in some bonus rewards. Defeating him will have no effect on the main storyline of the game. The following guide will show you where to find and defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

Head north from Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite point of grace. You will find a ladder and spiritspring at the side of the cliff. You can use both to reach the top of the mountain where the boss lies.

How to Defeat Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

The boss has a wide range of attacks that are split between two phases. Take note that in phase two, the boss will start using gravity magic. That is when things will get very interesting and challenging.

Rushing Attack

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast will rush at you for an attack that deals a lot of damage. The boss will generally do this rushing attack three times before throwing a rock at the end in phase one. In phase two, you will have an excellent opportunity to attack after the third attack because he will not do rock throw this time.

Rolling Attack

The boss has an attack in which he will jump and start to roll towards you will full force. When the boss jumps up and starts balling up in the air. That is your queue to get closer to Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast and roll into him as he is flying back towards you. If you are not close enough to when the boss falls, you will take damage even if you roll because the boss will roll into you.

Tail Swipe Attack

The boss will grow out a tail to take a swipe at you. This attack is a bit difficult to avoid due to its range and speed. You need to be patient as the boss is very slow at the start of the attack. Just keep your distance.

Head Slam Attack

The boss will come forth to slam his head into you. Roll out of the way when that happens and use the opening to land in a few attacks. He will slam his head three times before throwing a rock at you.

Rock Spikes

The boss has another major attack in which he will summon gravity spikes through him from the ground. This event will start when the boss begins clicking its pincers. You will notice purple electricity at your feet.

You need to roll away from the boss when that happens because the spikes will start to come out of the ground. After the third one, a big gravity field will begin to grow around the boss. After the three rushing attacks, the boss starts to charge purple electricity in phase two. That is when you need to get closer to the boss to attack.

Rock Attack

The boss throws a rock with a smaller radius, making it easy to dodge.

Leg slam

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast will raise his front legs while standing on his rear ones to slam the ground. This attack is straightforward to dodge as the boss will not be moving.

The boss will make the same attack with his rear legs as well, and keep repeating. You’ll need to dodge the attacks and only hit back when you see an opening in between his attacks.

Defeating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast Boss, you will be rewarded Smithing Stone, Somber Smithing Stone, and Fallingstar Beast Jaw.