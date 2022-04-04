Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Lansseax Boss Guide

The large Ancient Dragon Lansseax is an optional boss in Elden Ring. However, defeating the mighty four-winged dragon will net you some useful items and runes to aid on your journey in the game. The following guide will show you how to find and defeat the Ancient Dragon Lansseax boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring

Ancient Dragon Lansseax is a legend-type boss that can be encountered on the way up the hill from the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace in Altus Plateau.

Once you have dealt it a certain amount of damage, Lansseax will fly off to the hill south of the Rampartside Path Site of Grace. This will be the place where you get to kill the beast because it won’t be flying off anywhere from here.

How to Defeat Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring

The best place to stand in this fight is under the feet of the dragon. This will prevent you from the long-ranged Lansseax’s lightning and claw attacks.

The dragon will still be able to damage you, but you will be in charge of the situation and would be able to cast your attacks with enough time in hand.

The fight is divided into two phases and after dealing enough damage at the first location where the dragon is found it disappears and goes to the aforementioned location. Below are the strategies for each phase.

Phase 1

Lansseax breathes fire out of her mouth and her period of this fire is usually longer than other dragons in Elden Ring. Therefore, players are advised to use coffins in the first half to hide from this devastating fire attack.

There is a chance that you may get her stuck in the space between some of the coffins. This will be a good chance to use your ranged and magic attacks fearlessly. After you’ve done the required damage, the second phase of the fight will start.

Phase 2

The second phase takes place in an open plain and is difficult as compared to the first phase. In this phase, the dragon will make use of her lightning attacks frequently. A Boltrake Talisman is required in such a situation and is recommended to be used here if you’ve got one.

If you are getting close to her, do keep an eye on her hop back move. Another attack to be aware of is the lightning spear attack. When she starts charging her attack by drawing back, run forward or dodge the spears in time.