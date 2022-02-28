Elden Ring Tree Sentinel Boss Guide

The Tree Sentinel boss battle in Elden Ring is placed directly southeast of the Site of Grace at the Church of Elleh. This is the first Site of Grace you’ll most likely come to after leaving the first dungeon. In this Elden Ring guide, we will be explaining different strategies about how you can defeat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat the Tree Sentinel Boss in Elden Ring

If you happen to come across the Tree Sentinel right at the start, you’re going to get yourself killed very easily. Hence, a sensible approach to defeat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring is to become strong enough.

Also, collecting more flasks and upgraded weapons will furthermore make the fight much easier.

Defeating the Tree Sentinel in ER can be a bit tricky. We recommend two different strategies where the first one is to fight the boss with melee attacks.

Melee Strategy to Defeat Tree Sentinel

This strategy might be risky as it will take a lot of your health but it can prove to be highly effective. All you need to do is position yourself in the same path as Tree Sentinel and summon your wolf spirits.

Keep in mind that this strategy is not used to weaken the Tree Sentinel. The main purpose of this unique strategy is to distract him. In this way, you can earn yourself some breathing time that can be used for healing.

Now, the next thing you need to do is attack him aggressively when you get the opportunity while dodging his heavy attacks. All you need to do is wait for his predictable attacks and dodge at the very last moment.

The Tree Sentinel’s attacks are very easily readable. He will attack you with a spear or halberd. Dodging such attacks might be tricky, but rolling will get the job done.

This will help you gain an extra second or two to gather yourself and prepare for a counterattack by catching him off guard.

For any shield attack, you dodge by moving away from the direction of the attack as dodging through shield attacks is close to impossible.

Keep on repeating this process and you’ll successfully defeat Tree Sentinel.

Ranged Strategy to Defeat Tree Sentinel

The second strategy we recommend to defeat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring is with ranged attacks. You can play like an archer or a mage while riding a horse.

All you need to do is keep shooting spells and arrows into his body while moving away from his attacks using the speed of your horse.

It will take a bit longer to defeat the Tree Sentinel using this strategy but it is a safer strategy.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that if you’re using magic spells, Tree Sentinel uses a shield to defend such attacks and these attacks reflect back to hit you.

So whenever you see a yellow glow after throwing a magic spell, the attack will bounce back from the shield and kill you. So those of you who use magic spells, refrain to use them while Tree Sentinel is using it’s shield to defend.

Just keep shooting arrows while dodging and you’ll successfully defeat the Tree Sentinel boss in Elden Ring.