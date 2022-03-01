Eager to find Sorcerer Rogier in Elden Ring but are unaware of his location? The following guide will help with that by providing a step-by-step walkthrough to find the said sorcerer.

Where to Find Sorcerer Rogier in Elden Ring

Reach the exact location by following the map given below. Players need to start by moving towards the stairs that are in the hall. Move up the stairs and make your way towards the right to reach the hallway.

Now, keep moving right until you see a terrace towards the left. Jump from the cliff of the terrace and keep moving on the side roof.

Next, keep moving right on the side of the roof and jump down towards your left side. At this point, you will also collect smithing stone.

This is a little corridor that leads you to a sidewalk. Start moving on this sidewalk and turn left two times. Now, you will see a turn towards your right while moving on this sidewalk.

From here, turn right and you will see a rooftop towards your left. Get on the top of rooftop and look down from this point.

You will see stairs by looking down, so just jump there and keep moving in straight direction. Here, you will see a ladder standing against the wall. Climb the ladder to reach the rooftop.

Next, move a little ahead and jump down to a side roof. Right after jumping, turn right and enter a big hall by jumping down from a window.

Once you jump down to enter a big hall with red carpet. Turn right to reach the central part of this hall to find Sorcerer Rogier. Here, you will have a dialogue with Sorcerer Rogier.