Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations Guide

Crystal Tears are one of the many items added to the Elden Ring. They will give different types of perks and boosts to your character in the game. In this guide, we will tell you all details about the Crystal Tears and their locations so that you can find them easily in Elden Ring.

How to Use Crystal Tears in Elden Ring

Crystal Tears are basically items that can be mixed to get different effects from the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

You can get Crystal Tears in your journey during fighting bosses and collecting them from Minor Erdtrees. Moreover, you can even receive them from NPCs and buy them from the Merchants.

After obtaining Crystal Tears, you can mix them with the Flask of Wondrous Physick at a Site of Grace.

The effects of your Crystal Tears get mixed in the flask of Wonderous Physick to provide the effect of two tears!

Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations

Here we will tell you about the locations of Crystal Tears you are going to find in the Elden Ring.

Greenspill Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear will increase your max stamina. You can find this one in the Mist Woods next to the Minor Erdtree close to the Siofra River Well.

Spiked Cracked Tear

This Crystal Tear will increase the power of your charged attacks for a specific time.

This one is also located in the Mist Woods next to the Minor Erdtree close to the Siofra River Well. It is in the area you get after finding the East Limgrave map fragment.

Ruptured Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear can cause an Explosion. You can find this one on the far west side of the Lumiria of the Lakes.

It is dropped by the Guards of the tree you encounter south of The Revenger’s Shack Site of Grace.

Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

This will boost the magic attacks temporarily. In Lumiria of the Lakes, it is dropped by the Erdtree Avatar who protects the tree north-east of the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace.

Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear

This will give a boost to the Holy attacks for a short period of time. In Lumiria of the Lakes, it is dropped by the Erdtree Avatar who protects the tree north-east of the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace.

Winged Crystal Tear

This will lower the equipment load for some time. You can find this one in Leyndell, Royal Capital on an Altar northeast of the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace.

Crimson Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear will help in restoring half of your HP. There are two locations in which you can find this Crystal Tear.

The first one is in the East Limgrave inside the third Church of Marika with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

The second location where you can find this is Leyndell, Royal Capital. For this one from the location where you fought the Draconian Tree Sentinel go north-west through the woods. You will find this one at the base of the minor Erdtree.

Opaline Bubbletear

This Crystal Tear will lower the damage significantly. You will find this one in the Weeping Peninsula. It is dropped by the Erdtree Avatar below the Minor Erdtree.

Lightning-Shourding Cracked Tear

This one boosts the Lightning attacks for some time. You can find this one in the Lumiria of the lakes.

It is dropped by the guards of the tree you are going to find in the northeast of the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace.

Strength Knot Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tree will increase your strength for a short time. You will find this Crystal Tear in the West Limgrave.

From the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace, you have to go northeast, and you will find the Crystal tear at the basin on the crest of the hill.

Leaden Hardtear

This Crystal tear will increase the poise for a short time. You will find this one at Mt. Gelmir.

For this, you have to beat the Ulcerayed Tree Spirit boss at the Dead Erdtree. From the map pillar here, you have to go down the eastern road for finding this Crystal Tear.

Cerulean Hidden Tear

This Crystal Tear in mixed Physick will eliminate all the FP consumption for a short period of time.

You can get this one as well by defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the Dead Erdtree.

Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear will increase dexterity for some time. You will find this one in the Lumiria of the Lakes, southwest of the Academy gate Town Site of Grace on top of a little island.