Elden Ring Brother Corhyn and Goldmask Questline Guide

In Elden Ring, Brother Corhyn and Goldmask are NPCs that have a questline for you to complete. This guide explains how you can start their questline and complete it to unlock a different ending for the game.

Elden Ring Brother Corhyn and Goldmask Questline

Completing Brother Corhyn and Goldmask’s questline will unlock the “Age of Order Ending” for you. So now let’s talk about how you can start and complete their questline in Elden Ring.

To start the questline first, you will need to progress through the story until you reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Then, after you have defeated Rennala, The Queen of the Full Moon, you can start the questline of Brother Corhyn and Goldmask.

Meet Brother Corhyn at Roundtable Hold

Once you have completed the steps mentioned above, you can go to Roundtable Hold and talk with Brother Corhyn.

Once his dialogues are over, you can simply move forward in the game, and after defeating a couple of main bosses, you can again meet him at the Roundtable Hold.

This time, he will tell you that he plans to move out of Roundtable Hold to find the Nobel Goldmask.

Go to North of Atlus Highway Junction

After that, you will need to go north of the Altus Highway Junction to the location shown on the map above to find Brother Corhyn standing next to a pillar.

Now head further north till you reach a teleporter at the end of the way. Go through the teleporter, and it will take you to a bridge where you will find the Goldmask standing close to the end of a broken bridge.

Talk to him even if he doesn’t reply to you.

Go Back to Brother Corhyn at Atlus Highway Junction

Get back to Brother Corhyn, where you met him before, and tell him about Goldmask. Then, finish his dialogues, and after that, he will move to Goldmask’s location.

Go Back to Goldmask

After that, you will need to reload the area and move to the location where you find Goldmask.

When you go there, you will find them both standing close to each other. Talk to both of them, and after that, you will need to move to the next step of the questline.

Go to the Erdtree Sanctuary

Now you will need to go all the way to the Erdtree Santucary and collect the Golden Order Principia from a body on a throne hanging from the roof.

You can use the branch of a tree going through the Sanctuary to get into the same level as the throne and collect the Golden Order Principia.

Go to the East Side of the Colosseum

After that, from the West Rampart, you will need to move towards the east side of the Colosseum.

There you will find them both standing on the edge of the mountain. Talk to them and give Brother Corhyn the Golden Order Principia.

He will thank you and tell you about the puzzle he is trying to solve.

Get in front of the Statue and Cast the Spell

Now you will need to learn and equip the Law of regression incantation and go west of the Erdtree Sanctuary to an elevator that will take you down.

Get out of the elevator and go downstairs, and you will find a statue right in front. Cast the Law of Regression spell in front of the statue and after that read the letter.

Back to Brother Corhyn and Goldmask

Go to Brother Corhyn and Goldmask again at the same location you met them last time and tell them the news you get to know from the letter.

Make sure you talk to both of them every time. This time you will also get the Immutable Shield incantation from them.

Go to the Bridge South of Stargazers Ruins

After that, you will need to go to the bridge south of Stargazers Ruins, which can be seen on the map above as well.

When you reach there, you will find both Goldmask and Brother Corhyn. Talk to both of them again, and once Brother Corhyn’s dialogues end, you can move towards the next step of the questline.

Unlock Leyndell, Capital of Ash

After this meeting, you will need to get back to the main story and progress forward till you unlock the Leyndell, Capital of Ash.

Once Leyndell, Capital of Ash is unlocked, you will need to head towards the Colosseum, and on the lower west side, you will find Goldmask’s corpse by the mountain.

Collect the “Mending Rune of Perfect Order” from the Goldmask corpse. This will complete the questline of Brother Corhyn and Goldmask in Elden Ring.

Go to the Fractured Marika

After that, progress to the game’s end and go to the statue of Fractured Marika and use the Mending Rune of Perfect Order. This will unlock the “Age of Order” ending