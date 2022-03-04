In order to explore the secret lands of Elden Ring, players will need to operate the Grand Lift of Rold which requires using the Haligtree Secret Medallion. The following guide will explain where to get the Haligtree Secret Medallion in Elden Ring as well as how to use it to operate the lift.

Where to Get Haligtree Secret Medallion in Elden Ring

After defeating Morgott, the Omen King, enter the Erdtree in the courtyard and then to the Site of Grace where Melina will tell you that you have to venture further to the Forgotten Lands and the Mountaintop of the Giants.

The Grand Lift of Rold can be visited when you have cleared the Leyndell Royal Capital.

You can find the Grand Lift of Rold, which is needed to reach the Forgotten Lands, from the east capital Rampart and then ride it in order to exit from the building. Take the road to the left towards the east. You will get out of the gate and dozens of mobs would be waiting there.

Ascend the steps and stop when you are the Capital Outskirts. Now at the large entrance, you have got two paths. One of them takes you to the Divine Tower of Leyndell while the other leads to the Forgotten Lands.

Haligtree Secret medallion is a key element to operate the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring.

The Medallion is split into two halves and both of them are at different locations. When both pieces are in your hand, head back to the Grand Lift of Rold.

Press 1 or 2 to change the dialogue box after standing in front of the status. It should tell you to use the Haligtree Secret Medallion and the tablet will glow green.

Where to Find Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right)

Defeat the Perfumer who is guarding the way up from Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace in the swamp caves west of Liurnia of the Lakes.

After doing so, Hit Albus, who is hiding in the shape of a pot. For assistance, the location on the map is given here.

This Haligtree Secret Medallion is used to operate the lift and opens the path to a secret location beyond Lyndell which is termed as Consecrated Snowfield.

Where to Find Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left)

This Haigtree Secret Medallion can be found on the roof of the tower in the northeast at Castle Sol. This can be accessed after defeating Commander Niall. The fight will be a hard one.

Niall will be escorted by some soldiers. Remember that the dual-wielding soldier can be blocked while the shield-bearing soldier only looks terrifying.

After defeating the soldiers, Commander will acquire some abilities including the deadly Lightning Stomp. Be sure to dodge it before it is landed.

The death of Commander Niall will give you the Veteran’s Prosthesis weapon. After this, you can head to the battlements and meet a spirit with Haligtree Secret Medallion.