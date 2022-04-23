How To Get The Stargazer Heirloom In Elden Ring

Are you trying to uplift your intelligence stats without any hassle in Elden Ring? Then the Stargazer Heirloom is what you need. This guide will tell you all about the Stargazer Heirloom and where to find it in Elden Ring.

Where To Find The Stargazer Heirloom In Elden Ring

The Stargazer Heirloom can be found at the very top of Liurnia’s Divine Tower, east of Liurnia of the Lakes. There are a few things that need to be checked off to ensure you get to the right location.

You must first flip the Carian Study Hall before entering the Divine Tower of Liurnia. This requires you to complete a long and complicated task assigned to you by Ranni, who will be in the upper left corner of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Once you have finished Ranni’s task and retrieved the Carian Inverted Statue, return to the Carian Study Hall, and set it on the desk at the entrance. This will invert the whole tower, giving you access to new areas within it.

Proceed with caution through the inverted Carian Study Hall. This may contain a few challenges so proceed with caution.

You must take a lift to a bridge by standing on a platform that will rise all the way to the top, where you’ll be confronted by a Godskin Noble, one of Elden Ring’s most perplexing and frequently returning bosses. He has long combinations and hits hard, so knocking him down may take a few attempts. Once you’ve crossed the bridge, enter the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

Continue after climbing all the stairs within the Divine Tower of Liurnia to the Site of Grace. On your way, you might be able to obtain an item, lost grace. After this, you will ultimately reach the top of the tower, where the Stargazer Heirloom talisman will be on a corpse.

How To Use The Stargazer Heirloom In Elden Ring

The Stargazer Heirloom increases Intelligence by 5 points. While it will not considerably boost your damage, the talisman can be useful as a temporary solution to help you satisfy stat requirements for weapons and sorceries while saving up runes to permanently increase your Intelligence.

Overall, it is quite useful, and players prefer to use it. However, if you’re looking to sell it later on, the Stargazer Heirloom will net you 1,000 Runes.