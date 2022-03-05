One of the many questlines you can follow in Elden Ring is that of Diallos, who asks you to find his servant Lanya. Diallos is pretty vague about Lanya’s location and the Land Between is a pretty big place. So, in this guide, we’ll let you know where exactly you can find Lanya in Elden Ring by highlighting her location.

Where to Find Lanya in Elden Ring

Finding Lanya is part of the quest given by Diallos. You will first meet Diallos in Roundtable Hold and he will ask you to look out for a girl named Lanya while you are traveling.

Even if you don’t speak to Diallos at Roundtable Hub, you can still complete this quest if you come across Lanya.

To find Lanya, you’d have to go to the center of Liurnia. You can fast travel to a Site of Grace near Academy Gate Town if you’ve already activated that site.

Note that this entire area is only accessible after you’ve defeated Godrick the Grafted as defeating him opens up the path to the Liurnia of the Lakes

From the Academy Gate Town Grace Site, head northwest to find Diallos on one of the sunken roofs. The exact location of Lanya is highlighted in red in the picture below:

You will hear a voice as well calling out Lanya’s name. Follow that voice and you will find Diallos mourning near Lanya’s dead body

Diallos will give you the news of his servant’s death and will swear to take her revenge. He will also tell you about the house of despicable fiends aka Volcano Manor on Mount Gelmir.

That’s where you have to go next in Diallo’s questline. You can reach Mount Gelmir quickly if you have activated Grand Lift of Dectus.