Elden Ring Malenia Blade of Miquella Boss Guide

Elden Rings has many dungeons, and all of these dungeons have their own optional bosses. This guide will help you defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring

Malenia is one of the hidden option bosses in Elden Ring. She can be found at Elpheal, Brace of the Haligtree. This is a secret castle at the base of Haligtree.

To even get to this castle, you need to complete Leyndell, Royal Capitol and reach the Forbidden lands. Here, you need to get access to the Grand Lift of Rold. At the grand Lift, use the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

The medallion itself is a huge chore. The medallion is split into two parts, and you need to combine them to get the full medallion.

The right part of the medallion is in the Village of Albinaurics. Head into the tunnel that leads beneath the mountains.

Here, you can find a few pots roaming around. Kill a few of them until the bigger pot comes out to fight. Kill it and it will drop the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

The left half of the medallion is in Castle Sol. It is at the end of this dungeon after you defeat the dungeon boss.

How to Defeat Malenia Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring

Once you make it through the area of Elpheal, you will face Malenia at the end.

Malenia has two phases in the fight. Most of the attacks here are basic slashes. She can retreat whilst attacking, making it hard to get an opening to attack her.

She has two dashes for closing distance, but both of these are well telegraphed and can be avoided by dodging to the sides, not back.

Boss Fight Phase 1

For her first phase, all her attacks heal her for 200-300 damage. This means that the first phase is a tug of war, where both, the Tarnished and Malenia try to best each other without getting hit.

She also has a grab attack that deals massive damage. Even with high physical defense, this single attack can easily one-shot you at low health.

Malenia has very low Poise and can easily be staggered with a strong enough weapon during the fight. Strength weapons are at a huge advantage against her.

Once you manage to kill her, she will revive with 80% of her total health. This is the second phase of the fight. Here, she will start by levitating up and getting ready to use her slam AoE attack.

Boss Fight Phase 2

In the second phase, Malenia will inflict Scarlet Rot with every hit she lands. Her attacks become more powerful and faster.

A new attack that she gains in this phase is the slam. Similar to her first move, she will jump and slam on the ground dealing an initial physical AoE, followed by an explosion that also inflicts Scarlet Rot.

Malenia also has low Poise in the second phase, but don’t try punishing her slams too hard as she will hurt your overextensions.