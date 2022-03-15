To help you out with defeating the Lichdragon Fortissax in Elden Ring, we’ve prepared this Elden Ring Lichdragon Fortissax Boss guide where we’ll show you how you can track down this boss and then defeat it without facing too many issues.

Where to Find Lichdragon Fortissax Boss in Elden Ring?

Lichdragon Fortissax is an optional boss which you can find in Deeproot Depths. Even though the boss does not need to be defeated as part of the main story, you still need to take it down to complete Fia’s questline and unlock the “Age of Duskborn” ending in Elden Ring.

Before taking on the Lichdragon, you need to find its dungeon. To do that, you need to first talk to Ranni after defeating Radahn. This will start a quest in which you’ll need to find the hidden treasure of Nokron, Eternal City.

Find the Fingerslayer Blade

But before you leave Ranni’s Rise in search of the treasure, make sure to talk to Iji and Seluvis. Now, make your way over to Nokron, Eternal City. After entering the city, run down the roofs of the buildings to your right.

Use the horizontal building on the left to get to the other side. From there, go inside the building to your left and drop down to the area below. Walk past the door ahead to find the Site of Grace.

Walk out of the building and go towards the building up ahead, to the right. Go down the stairs and then run down the path to your right until you get close to the statue. Turn left from there and run straight down this path.

Once you’re near the end, turn left and go into the bushes to the left. There will be a path behind the hills. Drop down from it, onto the ledge, to reach the Night’s Sacred Ground.

Go inside the main building to the left and climb the stairs up ahead, and you will find the treasure of Nokron, the Fingerslayer Blade.

Now, return to Ranni and give her the treasure. She will give you a Carian Inverted Statue. Then, go to the Carian Study Hall and place the statue on the table.

After that, go up the stairs to the left and jump onto the ledge. Then, run along the ledge of the building and drop down onto the chandelier below.

Drop down to the large circular elevator and use it to go down. Go through the gate in front of you and interact with the Lost Grace to the left.

Run straight down this path and go inside the tower. Go up the lift and then climb the stairs to get to the roof. Pick up the Cursemark of Death from the middle of the roof.

Head to the Roundtable Hold and wait until Fia leaves. Then, go into her room and interact with her bed.

Visit Fia at the Deeproot Depth

Now, go back to Nokron and head to the Deeproot Depth secret area. Once there, go down the tree bridge to the right. Turn right once on the other side and then use the tree branches to go up to the area below.

Defeat Fia’s champions and then talk to Fia. Select the “No, I want to be held” option while talking to her. Keep selecting the “Talk in Secret” option. This will allow you to give her the Cursemark of Death you obtained earlier.

Now, you need to refresh the area a couple of times. You can do so by fast traveling to a Site of Grace and then returning. Keep doing so until you find a deathbed instead of Fia.

Finally, enter the Deathbed to begin the boss fight with the Lichdragon Fortisaxx.

How to Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax Boss in Elden Ring

The Lichdragon is a boss that lives up to its name. It is a humungous four-winged black dragon that summons lightning to attack you.

Before you start fighting the dragon, you have to take some time to learn its movesets before engaging it.

Aside from its lightning attacks, it will also use its hind legs to stomp you and slam its wings onto you. And since it is a dragon, it also has a fire breath attack up its sleeve.

The Lichdragons worst attack is an aerial assault where it flies high up into the air then launches itself straight towards you. This attack is the worst because of the speed at which it flies towards you, making the attack very hard to dodge if you don’t know what’s coming.

Thankfully, the Lichdragon stays up in the air for a few seconds, which gives you a lot of time to prepare for what’s to come. So whenever you see it fly up into the air, prepare yourself to block or dodge its rush attack.

Weakness

The Lichdragon’s worst weakness happens to be its animation speed. Due to its crazy size, the Lichdragon moves quite slowly compared to some other bosses in the game. This makes it easy to counter or dodge each one of its moves.

Keep maneuvering around the arena and carefully watch how the animations of its attacks play out.

Once you have a good idea of what animation is followed by what attack, you’ll be able to easily dodge whatever it throws at you.

To deal damage to the Lichdragon, you’ll need to attack its legs and its tail. If you have a weapon like the Moonlight Greatsword, you’ll be able to take reasonable chunks out of its health with each hit.

Make sure to not get overzealous with your attacks. Patience is the name of the game here. The boss doesn’t have that much health, so you can afford to take things slow in this fight.

Once you’ve defeated the Lichdragon Fortissax, you’ll be rewarded with the Remembrance of the Lichdragon.