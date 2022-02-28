There are multiple NPCs that you will face in Elden Ring, where some will be willing to help you and give you quests while others will start fighting as soon as you interact with them. In this guide, we will be talking about the wolfman, a.k.a Blaidd NPC, and tell you where to Find Blaidd in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Blaidd in Elden Ring

Blaidd is a half-wolf and half man that will ask for your help in defeating a deadly enemy. However, your first interaction will be quite difficult against Blaidd as you have to hear his howls and call him.

We will explain the Elden Ring Blaidd Quest in detail as well to help you meet his NPC with ease.

Mistwood Ruins (First Interaction)

When passing through the Mistwood Ruins, you will hear a howl from a distance. Go to merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh and tell him about the howls.

Kale will teach you a technique to get the attention of The Wolf Knight, who will be howling in the distance.

Go back to the location where you heard the howls and use the Finger Snap gesture to get Blaidd’s attention.

The Wolf Knight will ask you to help him in fighting a traitor named Darriwil. After completing Blaidd’s quest, you will get a reward, which will be your first interaction with him.

Siofra River Well (Second Interaction)

The second interaction with Blaidd in Elden Ring takes place at Siofra River Well, where you will have to find him as an objective to complete Renna’s quest.

When you arrive at the location, he will be nowhere to be seen, and you will have to enter the building and in the well using the magical lift.

Once down, take either of the two paths, and you will come across a waterfall. Take the magical lift to the next area and follow the path to the open area.

Look for the ledge in the open area, and you will find Blaidd overlooking the ledge. Speak with Blaidd, and he will tell you to find Seluvis to carry on Renna’s quest.

After completing the quest, Blaidd will vanish from the previous location. He will now be available to find at the Redmane Castle in Caelid.