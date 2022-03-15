Royal Knight Loretta is a mandatory encounter and one of the main bosses of Elden Ring. The following Elden Ring Royal Knight Loretta Boss guide will help players with tips to defeat Royal Knight Loretta with ease.

Where to find Royal Knight Loretta in Elden Ring

Royal Knight Loretta needs to be defeated in order to access the northern part of Liurinia. She wields a giant polearm as a weapon and uses glintstone sorceries to punish anyone who dares cross her threshold.

Royal Knight Loretta is located in Caria Manor which is north of Liurnia of the Lakes. Caria Manor is protected with spells and traps.

To access this place safely, use Spirit Horse Torrent. It will help avoid all the spells and traps set up by the bosses that reside in this manor.

To find Royal Knight Loretta, enter the castle and you will see her chamber protected by a Giant Troll and Raya Lucarian sorcerers and soldiers.

How to Defeat Royal Knight Loretta Boss in Elden Ring

There are multiple strategies that you can use to defeat Royal Knight Loretta in Elden Ring. First, let’s start with the Melee Strategy. For this, you need to study the attacks used by Royal Knight Loretta against you.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that her movement and the majority of attacks are very predictable. So there’s no need to panic.

Royal Knight Loretta will most probably use Glintblade Phalanx. Glintblade Phalanx has a long before execution so you can use this time to launch Melee attacks on Royal Knight Loretta from close range.

If Royal Knight Loretta uses polearm to attack, you can simply dodge them horizontally. While dodging her attack, you can stab her from close range to inflict some considerable damage. Melee strategy might be time-consuming but it is also very effective.

When Royal Knight Loretta uses Greatbow to attack, you must dodge with great precision because if not, Greatbow can take a lot of your health so make sure you dodge it properly.

Always dodge Greatbow attacks by running towards Royal Knight Loretta. In this way, you can land a couple of blows on him during the attack.

The second strategy is to use magic and ranged attacks. This strategy is more simple as you can attack Royal Knight Loretta from range by maintaining a safe distance. To use magic attack, make use of the time during the spell cast animations to attack from closed range.

For ranged attacks, use summons to distract her in order to maintain a distance to attack her from range. Keep on repeating this process and you’ll successfully defeat Royal Knight Loretta.