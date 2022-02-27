In Elden Ring, being from From Software, things are not always clear and important items are hidden away in hard-to-find nooks and crannies. This guide will let you know where to find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring and will outline its use.

Where to Find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring

Since the Whetstone Knife is such a crucial item, it is found early on in the game.

After you get to Limgrave, simply activate your first Site of Grace and follow its guidance. You will get to Gatefront Ruins, a small area infested with enemies.

Kill all the enemies in the area and then unlock the map from here. Once this is all done, explore the ruins. Just opposite the map, behind the barrels and the broken small wall, there is a small path leading downstairs.

Head down and you will find a small room with a single chest in the center. Open this chest and you will get your Whetstone Knife.

At this point, you may not have any Ashes of War, but you will get them soon enough before you even get to Stormveil Castle.

What is Whetstone Knife Used For?

Whetstone Knife is a key item in Elden Ring. Your weapon has different weapon arts in the game, and Whetstone Knife allows you to switch them up.

As you progress through the game, you will find Ashes of War. These Ashes of War are the various skills and techniques that you can equip using a Whetstone Knife.

These Ashes of War allow for different combos to be used, making the combat much more immersive and detailed.