Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants and is one of the minor dungeons in the game. In this guide, we will guide you on how to get to Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring and defeat its boss, the Ancient Hero of Zamor.

How to Get to Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

Being by heading to the Mountaintops of the Giants. You can see Giants’ Gravepost grace point when you open the map. You need to sit in the saddle and start riding southwest from this grace point.

Go further along the path in the mountain. Once you are at the end of the cliff, you need to jump down carefully. Jumping down in the valley, you need to go further down the path southwest. After riding a few clicks, you can see the cave entrance.

Remember to jump the gap between two mountains at the end of the path. You will be able to see Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave from the main gate.

Elden Ring Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave Walkthrough

Walking through the entrance, you will see a round platform in front of you. You need to step on it, and it will automatically start to go down. Remember to use your lantern going down.

You need to head down the hallway west of you to activate Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave grace point as you reach down.

On the right back corner of the room where you activated grace point, an Imp Statue is protecting a blocked door.

You will need a Stonewood key to get inside. Once you open the blocked door, you will find at the corner Flame, Protect me incantation inside.

Head back to the room where you came from. South of the room, you will find a hallway going down. At the end of the pathway, there will be a Fire Monk waiting for you at the bottom, so you might want to wear your armor before reaching there. He will be dead with just a few hits of your weapon.

After killing the Fire Monk, you need to head down the stair into a big hall. There you will find Lesser Burial Watchdogs. The thing to remember about them is that you can’t kill them no matter what weapon you use. The only way to kill them is to drag them into golden seal at the back of the hallway.

Standing in the hall, you can see stairs going down. After going down, you need to collect the Grave Glovewort at the bottom.

You need to collect one more Grave Glovemart by going straight ahead and one level down. Now the business here is finished, and you need to head back to where you came from.

South of the main hall, you will see a hallway. You need to head inside and see giant flames come from west of the hallway. You need to wait for the flame to stop, and there will be a cavity before the flame-spitting pillar. There you will find a flame monk. Finish him and go straight towards the pillar and attack it with your weapon and they will go down.

You need to head south from flame-spitting pillars. You will find another flame monk there, and you need to finish him. Head upstairs, and you will find a blocked cave, and you need to use your second stoneword key to access it.

As you enter the cave, you will see a hole in the ground, and you need to jump on it to activate the golden seal and attract the shadow monster in the next room into the golden seal.

At the end of the cave, you will find Grave Glovemart and cranial vessel candlestand. You need to head back from where you came from and access the lift to go down.

You need to send the lift back up so that the giant circle in the middle will start glowing. Down there, pull the lever to open the door.

Head East from where the door opened. You’ll see a Troll in front of you. The killing strategy for Troll is also the same as before. You need to attract him toward the golden seal and finish him off with a weapon.

Defeating the Troll will open the door east of the hall down the stairs. You will pass a corridor, and you need to go downstairs, and there you will see the boss – Ancient Hero of Zamor.

How to Defeat the Ancient Hero of Zamor

The boss has a lot of frost attacks. It will throw a wide snowslide at anyone in front of him. It can also attack icy tornados or cyclones, which can be difficult to dodge. You need to keep a close eye on the frost meter while fighting the boss, and frostbite will slow you down for a little bit.

This boss fight can be brutal if you are a melee character, and it would be much easier if you are a melee or ranged character. In the first phase of this fight, the ancient hero will hang back and cast magic at you. And if you are a melee character, you are forced into having to engage with the enemy.

What works best is to engage in hit and run tactics meaning you sprint when you have the opportunity and hit one or two when you have the chance and repeat this until you get into phase two.

If you are a ranged character, you use a bow or magic. The first phase would be much harder for you because the boss tends to dodge your projectiles repeatedly, and you have to wait for him to get into animation and then attack.

In phase two, the boss becomes more aggressive and has very long gap closing attacks and has very erratic attack motions meaning that you usually have to dodge not only once but twice in a row to avoid the attack. This is going to be the phase where you will have the most difficulty. The only difference between this phase is that you are waiting for the boss to come to you and attack, dodging and blocking using the shield.

Defeating the Ancient Hero of Zamor will reward you with Zamor Curved Sword, Zamor Mask, Zamor Armor, Zamor Bracelets, and Zamor Legwraps