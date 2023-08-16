Baldur’s Gate 3 All Romance Options Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex storyline where each decision you make can affect the story’s outcome. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you have many complex relations with different people, and every action can either bar you or allow you a specific action, like romance.

Romance is not as straightforward as solving a few quests of a particular character and making love with them. You must be cautious in what dialogues you choose or what you do to the people you meet along the way. This is because every character will have different opinions of the world, and many will contradict one another.

In BG3, ten companions can be romanced at different points in the game. Without further ado, let’s look into the mechanism of Romance and what you must do to make love in BG3.

The ten characters you can romance are Astarion, Gale, Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Wyll, Karlach, Minsc, Jaheria, Halsin, and Minthara. We will examine their races, likes and dislikes, and what you must do to get laid in BG3.



Astarion

Astarion is a nobleman of the Elf race and a vampire. Being a noble person, he only likes himself and brags about his looks and position. He likes it if you mistreat people and be proud of yourself. If you show remorse to others or help them, Astarion will start to hate you.

The approval rating of Astarion can be increased by siding with monsters, being ruthless, and showing that you are selfish and cruel like a rich person. On the contrary, showing selflessness, weakness, forgiving others, and compromise will decrease the approval rating.

To romance Astarion, it would be best not to judge him and even let him know you’re your blood to get on his good side in BG3. He likes being proud and showing no mercy. Altruistic behavior is a sign of weakness in his eyes, and he dislikes them. He also has a condition and likes it if anyone helps him deal with it and not criticize it.

Gale

Gale is a kind-hearted individual who likes to think and make the world a better place to live. He is the only character with different stages of approval. Once you have enough approval rating with him, you can meet him in the camp, and he will tell you his background and what happens to him.

He likes to help others and likes intelligent people. He appreciates curiosity, magical knowledge, nonviolent approaches, and kindness. On the flip side, if you bring destruction and chaos, he will not approve it. He also dislikes a lack of curiosity and stupidity.

Finally, he has a condition like Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3. To romance Gale, you must help him understand his situation and hate those who point out his condition.

Lae’zel is a battle-hardened Gith and likes to take out the problems in front of her with an iron fist. She is a warrior and thinks like one too. If you want to be on her good side, you will want to feel like her.

She likes pro-Gith statements and direct approaches to problems. She doesn’t care about the blood which might be spilled in completing her objectives but likes to complete them quickly. She also likes when others cooperate with her and show efficiency and aggression in combat like a true warrior.

She hates nonviolent approaches. If you want to romance Lae’zel, never disagree with her or cause distractions at work; her approval in BG3 will go down. She doesn’t like do-gooder behavior to show others. She dislikes anti-Gith decisions and hates Shadowheart because they are the opposites of one another.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is the opposite of Lae’zel. Where Lae’zel is a warrior with her love of the Gith, Shadowheart is a cleric who uses manipulation and trickery to work around people. She appreciates it if you solve problems without violence.

She likes it when you give anti-Gith speeches or go against Lae’zel. Otherwise, her approval rating will increase if you use trickery or manipulation. Additionally, showing kindness to animals, children, and low-income people while refraining from unnecessary violence will help improve the approval rating.

Now if you like the Gith, she will start to dislike you. She will also hate if you trick her or lay waste to anything near you. She will disapprove if you show kindness to the wealthy or humiliate her in Baldur’s Gate 3. She prefers that you use cunning and a silver tongue to your problems and refrain from using the sword.

Wyll

Wyll envisions himself as somewhat of a hero. He likes being a vigilante who helps other and stop violence and hatred in the world. He is the opposite of Astarion. Where he likes pride and hates selflessness, Wyll likes them.

He is a hero and likes others to be like him. The virtues of a hero, such as fighting evil, compromising to help others, and helping those in need, are his primary characteristics. He is also the most-liked character by many players because of his heroism.

He dislikes everything which may cause harm and inflict suffering on people. If you are helping villains or monsters or are selfish in your act, he will hate you, and you can’t romance him in BG3. If you side with Goblins or Devils, he will also dislike you, and the approval rating will decrease. This is also because he had a bad history with them.

Karlach

Karlach is a tiefling barbarian who was once a pawn of an Archdevil and fought in the blood wars with them. Now she has been freed and finds ways to help and free others.

Karlach likes more outgoing people who want to live life to the fullest. Her approval will rise if you set prisoners free because she was a prisoner herself. She is not secretive, which will also help because you can quickly increase your chances of romance with Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3. She likes people who are brave and not embarrassed by what they do and who they are.

She will not like you if you are not open to the world and are a coward. She hates anything pro-devil and does not want to cause unnecessary suffering. If you are afraid and back down at any point, she will not like that too.

Lastly, she is a tiefling, and anything she touches turns to fire. This is why the more physical side of romance is hard for her to pull off.

Minthara

Minthara is one of the Goblin camp leaders in BG3. She is the only one not on your team, and you cannot recruit her like the others. Minthara is an enemy in most playthroughs, but you can romance Minthara if you have good terms with her in BG3. Because she is a Goblin leader, Wyll will leave your party forever if you have an affair with her.

Now to have a Romance with her, you must go to the Goblin Camp. Here move towards the Shattered Sanctum and talk to Minthara. Tell her that you are willing to fight alongside the Goblins and help them in the raid. After aiding the Goblins, you can speak to her in the Grove and Embrace her by saying it has been an honor fighting alongside you.

This will start a celebration at the Goblin’s camp. Here you need to express your love for her. Now head to the bedroll and choose to share it with her. After this, you will find her in the second act, where she will be a prisoner. You can recruit her as a companion when you free her from prison.

Halsin

Halsin is a Wood Elf first found as a prisoner in the Worg Pens. He can be found in the first act, but you must complete a few of his quests to recruit him. You can flirt with him as soon as you find him.

You must raze the Goblin Camp in the first Act to make him available for romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will kill Minthara in the process. Next, you have to complete all the quests surrounding him so that you can recruit him, and then Romance with Halsin is possible.

His approval rating increases when you complete his task to a point where he can be recruited and all his objectives are completed. Besides that, positive responses towards him during interactions and talking about nature and its balance cheers him up. He also does not mind Polyamory and appreciates you when you tell him you are with someone else.

His approval decreases if you side with Minthara, betray the Tiefling refugees, or harm nature or the wilderness. He also hates when you ignore his insights on Druidic beliefs. Also, if you fail any of his quests, you cannot recruit and romance him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Jaheria

Jaheria is a Druid in BG3. She can be found in Last Light Inn during the second Act. She has a solid moral compass and likes it if you uphold and show acts of justice and Valour. She also likes when you show Decisiveness in your decision-making.

On the other hand, being deceitful or involved in malicious activities will decrease her approval rating with you. Her simple nature and her love for justice make her a righteous person to have around.

Minsc

Minsc is a warrior, which you will find in BG3. He is a simple-minded and kind-hearted individual. To romance Minsc, you must increase his approval by being brave and acting heroically like him, taking his side by caring for animals and the wild, and siding with him and his heroic decisions.

His approval falls whenever you are a coward or back out of a situation. He is similar to Lae’zel in that both are warriors, but Minsc loves the wild, and unnecessary harm and cruelty don’t land in his good books.

Can you Romance multiple characters in BG3

In BG3, you can have Romance with multiple characters, but each character has a different opinion of your choices; thus, if one character likes your kindness, a few will not like it. Similarly, some will like that you focus on them for romance, but a few will mind.

You can have multiple romances but can’t have them with all the characters. This is because of the approval disagreements among the characters.

How to romance Companions and NPCs

As discussed before, you have about ten characters with which you can have romance. BG3 does not discriminate between races, genders, colors, or anything. Before you start an affair with anyone, the main requirement is to increase their approval for you. If a character’s approval is in the green, you can romance them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Before you start a romance with anyone, you must select the character and study their background, likes, and dislikes. The characters come into your life near the first act, but some come in late, and there is no use in selecting the choices tailored to them if you can’t meet them.

When you have chosen your character and found them in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must be very careful with what you choose. Some will like kindness to everyone, others will enjoy this kindness only to a particular faction, and some will only want destruction and chaos.

If there is too much disapproval, there is no chance for any romance. Other than your choices in dialogue, you will have to talk to them and solve their problems too. The best place to increase the relationship is to talk to the character during the long rest.

Here you can learn more about the character and their likes and dislikes. You can open them up to you to romance them or discover their emotions and thinking process. This is also the place you can have romance and sex with them.