How To Get To Lower City In Baldur’s Gate 3

During Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will finally reach the titular zone, Baldur’s Gate. However, you will start act 3 on the outskirts of the city in a settlement called Rivington. Access to Lower City, the main hub of Baldur’s Gate, is blocked. So, how are you supposed to get to the lower city in Baldur’s Gate 3 and proceed with your quest? Allow us to explain.

How to enter Baldur’s Gate 3 Lower City

There are essentially two ways to cross Rivington and Wyrmrock Fortress and enter the lower city in BG3. A legit method that allows you official entry while the second method involves a bit of dangerous sneaking around. Depending on how you want to play, we have explained both methods of reaching lower city in BG3 down below

Getting the official Lower City entry pass

The first way to enter the lower city is to complete the quest, Open Hand Temple Murders. Completing this quest is relatively easy. Go to the Open Hand Temple; there, you will find the investigator- a Hollyphant by the name of Valeria talking to Sister Yannis. Talk to Yannis and accept the quest. Now investigate the crime scene, the crypt under the temple.

Upon reaching the crypt, search it. You will find two buttons on the wall of the second room. Press these buttons, and a secret passage will be opened. Inside the path, you will be attacked by 3 shapeshifters. Kill them, and you will find a Key with a Flower Motif. You can also find a hole nearby; the murder weapon is inside the hole.

Now go to Fraygo’s Flophouse, and on the third floor of that house, you will get access to a secret room through the wardrobe. The key you found earlier is used to open that passage. Investigate the room and, after investigating, report back to Investigator Valeria at Sharess’ Caress. She will give you access to the Lower City and instructions to talk to Gauntlet Devella.

Sneak past the guards to enter lower city

The guards won’t lower the gate at the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress until you have the pass. Fortunately, you can sneak past the guards and make your way to the Lower City in BG3.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Go to the right side of the guards, go down the ladder. Now use Feather Falling spell to jump through the broken edge of the fence. You can also jump right away, but you will take damage. Go around the wall, and after a few seconds, you will reach a broken wall. From there, you can enter Wyrm’s Rock Prison. Move further, and you will get a wall again, break it.

Once you are in prison, the guards will think of you as imprisoned. If a guard suspects you, you must pass a difficulty 15 deception check. Or you can fight all the guards in the area if you are feeling itchy. You will also find Counsellor Florrick imprisoned here and can free her if you want. This will gain you valuable allies in the last fight of BG3.

Lockpick the entrance door to the prison, and you can now go to the Lower City.